Sixers President Daryl Morey taking his time in ‘careful process’ as he explores for a new coach

Many people inside the Sixers camp were shocked by Doc Rivers’ dismissal, including the Kia NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who did not even have a say in the decision concerning his former head coach. Accoring to team president Daryl Morey, no one but him and the owners will have a vote on who will be appointed next.

Yes, Philadelphia is considering a long list of candidates, most with experience in NBA Finals, which is a step the franchise hasn’t taken in years.

In a lively press conference held this Tuesday, Morey opened up on their decision to fire Rivers after three consecutive campaigns suffering eliminations in the conference’s semifinal stages.

Daryl Morey said Joel Embiid was “shocked” with the Doc Rivers firing: “He was very close with coach Rivers, and, yeah, he was shocked about the change.” (via @RobTornoe, https://t.co/4yibweMKpZ) pic.twitter.com/ZaHvfsWp2N — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 17, 2023

The 76ers president admitted to feel very excited over the possibilities for hire, including experienced names such as former Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer, Toronto’s Nick Nurse and recently fired Monty Williams.

“We’re taking a careful process with the coach,” Morey said about not hurrying the search. “We do not think it will move quickly. We have to be careful with the process word but it is true.”

As it has been recently reported that James Harden is expected to reject his $35.6 million option on his contract with Philly to become a free agent, Morey is well-aware that the franchise has the chance to offer him a $210 million on a four-year deal.

Even if “The Beard” is ready to play outside of Pennsylvania, the team is prepared for this. The president guaranteed that re-signing Harden is Plan A, but Plan B would require hiring a top-tier athlete who could take the Sixers back to glory.

“There’s like 26 teams that would rather have our roster,” Morey assured. “We’re starting with the MVP of the league. The draft lottery yesterday was hoping to get a top pick to hope that player becomes as good as the MVP of the league. We’re starting in a great spot.”

Even though Embiid has recently said that he needs better players around him, the front office knows it’s their responsibility to keep him happy and confident that they’ll keep building the roster around him.

“It’s my job to help convince him the new coach is someone he’ll have a great relationships with, as well,” he guaranteed.

Morey says he will continue to build the roster around Embiid to keep improving his game

Even though Joel has proved time and time again to demolish most teams in front of him during regular season, the team’s desire is to provide him what he needs to extend his elite exhibitions in the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t bet against him improving again,” Morey expressed. “A lot of the conversation with Joel was just him like, I can do more, I can work on this, I’m watching the playoffs and looking at this guy, I can add that to my game.”

Morey is now concentrated on bringing a coach who will enhance his player’s abilities to the fullest, as he told the press which are the most important values on his check list.

“We’re looking for someone who brings leadership and accountability, someone who is good at tactics, someone who has great relationships with his star players, and who someone who is good at recruiting star players and players want to play for, someone who builds a great organization,” he said.