Spencer Dinwiddie Claims That Referee Cursed At Him During Game
Relations between players and referees can get very dicey. On Friday, Dallas Mavericks‘ guard Spencer Dinwiddie alleged that a referee cursed at him during their win versus the Toronto Raptors.
Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul with 47.8 seconds left in the second quarter. He was arguing a take foul called on him to Brothers, leading to the technical foul. He was then informed by a teammate that referee Tony Brothers called him a “b—- ass mother——.”
In the postgame press conference, Dinwiddie opened with an apology to Brothers for the gesture that led to the technical foul.
Spencer Dinwiddie starts his postgame presser with a special message for Tony Brother and the NBA about his Technical Foul. pic.twitter.com/DnrqoJsjsC
— Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) November 5, 2022
“I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap,” Dinwiddie said. “He thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that’s what refs get paid to do, you see I clap to get the attention of my teammates. It was nothing personal, so as a man, I would like to say I’m sorry first and foremost.”
But then Spencer Dinwiddie brings up what Brothers allegedly said.
“And secondarily, I would like to say that not only would I like my money back,” Dinwiddie continued. “But I would like to not be called a b—- ass mother—— to my teammates.”
The money that Dinwiddie refers to is the fine from the NBA for technical fouls, a fee of $2,000.
Dinwiddie adds that he did not use any vulgar language in the exchange with Brothers. Brothers, a 29-year veteran, was not available for comment after the game.
