Spencer Dinwiddie Claims That Referee Cursed At Him During Game

Spencer Dinwiddie Claims That Referee Cursed At Him During Game
Relations between players and referees can get very dicey. On Friday, Dallas Mavericks‘ guard Spencer Dinwiddie alleged that a referee cursed at him during their win versus the Toronto Raptors.

Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul with 47.8 seconds left in the second quarter. He was arguing a take foul called on him to Brothers, leading to the technical foul. He was then informed by a teammate that referee Tony Brothers called him a “b—- ass mother——.”

In the postgame press conference, Dinwiddie opened with an apology to Brothers for the gesture that led to the technical foul.

“I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap,” Dinwiddie said. “He thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that’s what refs get paid to do, you see I clap to get the attention of my teammates. It was nothing personal, so as a man, I would like to say I’m sorry first and foremost.”

But then Spencer Dinwiddie brings up what Brothers allegedly said.

“And secondarily, I would like to say that not only would I like my money back,” Dinwiddie continued. “But I would like to not be called a b—- ass mother—— to my teammates.”

The money that Dinwiddie refers to is the fine from the NBA for technical fouls, a fee of $2,000.

Dinwiddie adds that he did not use any vulgar language in the exchange with Brothers. Brothers, a 29-year veteran, was not available for comment after the game.

 

