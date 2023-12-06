Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie’s next contract could be worth more than Josh Hart’s four-year, $81 million deal, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“While he might not get the four-year, $128 million extension he’s eligible for, the feeling in league circles is he could exceed Josh Hart’s four years and $81 million,” Lewis wrote.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 24th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

In his profile of Spencer Dinwiddie, Brian Lewis notes that while Din is eligible for four years and $128 million, “the feeling in league circles is he could exceed Josh Hart’s four years and $81 million.” https://t.co/4kDWvKLRct — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 6, 2023

Dinwiddie, 30, is in the final season of the three-year, $54 million deal he signed with Brooklyn as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the Washington Wizards in August 2021.

His current contract carries $7.71 million in total incentives. Dinwiddie is making $18.85 million this season with the Nets. The 10-year veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie’s extension will likely be between $81 million to $128 million

Brooklyn’s backcourt injuries have taken a toll on the team this season. Ben Simmons (hip), Dennis Smith Jr. (back), Cam Thomas (ankle), and now Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) come to mind.

Dinwiddie has done his part to help the Nets remain competitive. Brooklyn is 6-4 in its last 10 games. Dating back to last season, the Nets are currently on a 12-game winning streak in the month of December.

“Credit to my teammates. We all have a next-man-up mentality, and everybody does a good job of filling in for guys that are out,” Dinwiddie said. “We’re hopeful Ben comes back soon, because obviously we’re a better team at full health.”

NBA leaders iso points per possession (min 40 poss) 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.20

2. Dejounte Murray: 1.18

3. DeAron Fox: 1.17

4. Luka Doncic: 1.16

5. Jayson Tatum: 1.15

6. Jimmy Butler: 1.13

7. Spencer Dinwiddie: 1.12

8. K. Leonard: 1.07

9. J. Embiid: 1.05

10. T. Maxey: 1.05 pic.twitter.com/jIKt7MKlgQ — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 6, 2023

Through 18 starts this season, Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 31.4 minutes per game. The Colorado product is shooting 40.9% from the floor, 35.3% beyond the arc, and 80.3% at the foul line as well.

In Brooklyn’s 124-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 14, the guard recorded a season-high 29 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in 38 minutes of action.

The Nets’ 20-point victory against Orlando was their second-best win of the win. The Magic’s nine-game win streak was snapped on Saturday, when Brooklyn defeated them 129-101.