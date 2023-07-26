The San Antonio Spurs considered an offer sheet for Austin Reaves at $21 million annually before the 6-foot-5 guard re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $56 million contract. His deal includes a $14,898,786 player option for the 2026-27 season and a 15% trade bonus.

Before he re-signed with the Lakers, the guard contemplated joining either the Houston Rockets or Spurs. “I really wanted to be in LA the whole time. There was a couple situations that were close, but I really wanted to be in LA,” he said on Showtime’s “All The Smoke” podcast.

More importantly, San Antonio was willing to offer Austin Reaves a generous deal. “The Spurs considered offering Reaves a restricted free agency sheet worth $21 million per season,” according to HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Reaves is slated to make $12,015,150 in 2023-24 and $12,976,362 in 2024-25 with the Lakers. Reaves not only missed out on more money, but the Arkansas native turned down a potential opportunity to play alongside Spurs’ No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

This means Hillbilly Kobe enjoys playing for the Lakers. Reaves, 25, went undrafted out of the University of Oklahoma in 2021. He made 19 starts in 61 appearances of his rookie 2021-22 season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

In the Lakers’ 146-141 regular-season finale overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Apr. 10, 2022, Reaves recorded his first career triple-double. He amassed a then-career-high 31 points, along with a career-best 16 rebounds and 10 assists in 42 minutes as a starter.

Furthermore, Reaves also shot 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the floor, 3-of-5 (60%) beyond the arc, and a perfect 14-of-14 (100%) at the foul line. The former Sooner then made 22 starts in 64 games with LA in the 2022-23 season.

The second-year guard averaged career highs of 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 28.8 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot career bests of 52.9% from the floor, 39.8% from deep, and 86.4% at the free throw line.

In LA’s 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Mar. 19, the undrafted star scored a career-high 35 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Along with notching six boards and six assists, he finished 9-of-14 (64.3%) shooting from the field and 16-of-18 (88.9%) at the line.

Earlier this month, Lakers coach Darvin Ham praised Reaves for improving in all facets of the game in his sophomore season, saying that “Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon.” However, expectations are higher now that he’s signed his new deal.

