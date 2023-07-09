Home » news » Spurs Make Greg Popovich Highest Paid Coach In The Nba With New Extension

Spurs Make Greg Popovich Highest Paid Coach in the NBA With New Extension

The New Contract Will Bring Popovich Into His 32-Season With The Spurs

Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, has become the league’s highest-paid head coach once again. He agreed to a five-year contract worth over $80 million, surpassing Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams for the richest coaching deal in the NBA. Despite being 74 years old and nine years removed from his last NBA championship, Popovich’s success and ability to develop talent continue to make him a valuable asset. This comes on the heels of the Spurs selecting generational prospect Victor Wembanyama first overall just a few weeks ago.

The Spurs Have the Exact Coach Needed For Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have faced challenges in the post-Tim Duncan era but have an opportunity to return to the NBA elite with the addition of French sensation Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Popovich’s track record of success with international players, such as Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, played a significant role in Wembanyama’s excitement when the Spurs won the draft lottery. Popovich’s coaching expertise will be crucial in assimilating Wembanyama into the NBA culture and maximizing his potential.

Popovich’s impressive resume includes being the NBA’s all-time wins leader with 1,366 victories, along with five championships and three NBA Coach of the Year awards. His ability to develop top draft picks, like Duncan and David Robinson, into superstars and Hall of Famers is well-documented. With a coach of Popovich’s caliber in place, it makes sense for the Spurs to prioritize keeping him on board for the long term.

