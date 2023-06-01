NBA
Spurs’ No.1 Pick Victor Wembanyama Could Save $24M On Rookie Contract With Texas Move
The San Antonio Spurs won the lottery to earn the rights to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
A native of France, Wembanyama also stands plenty to gain from a move to San Antonio, Texas.
As a citizen of France, Wembanyama’s NBA earnings would be taxed at a rate of 45 percent, amounting to nearly $24 million on his rookie deal. If he decides to move to Texas, the Spurs’ top pick would not be subject to any state income tax, which could save him nearly 24 million dollars over the course of his first NBA contract.
Had Charlotte or Portland earned the first overall pick, Wembanyama would be looking at paying between 5.25 percent tax in North Carolina and 9.9 percent in Oregon.
Why A Move To Texas Makes Sense For Wembanyama
Like many professional athletes, Wembanyama’s earnings will be subject to taxation. However, his tax situation is unique due to his French citizenship and prior residency in France.
As a French resident, he would be subject to France’s progressive tax scheme, which imposes higher tax rates on higher earners, reaching a maximum rate of 45 percent.
A move to Texas makes the most sense for the Spurs’ top pick. In Texas, Wembanyama will be able to avoid state income taxes altogether, resulting in substantial savings over the course of his NBA career. Aligning his contractual agreements and endorsements with Texas law could provide even more of a tax benefit.
By doing so, he could potentially eliminate his tax liabilities in France and begin accumulating wealth faster than other top NBA stars.
How Much Can Wembanyama Save By Moving To Texas?
By capitalizing on Texas’ tax advantages, the Spurs’ top pick stands to save millions of dollars in taxes, allowing him to secure his financial future as he embarks on his NBA career.
But how much can Wembanyama really save by moving to Texas?
Wembanyama could save up to $24 million in taxes on his first NBA contract but his overall tax savings could turn out to be much higher.
According to the NBA’s rookie wage scale, Wembanyama, a 19-year-old basketball prodigy, is expected to sign a two-year contract with a team option for the third and fourth years, potentially amounting to around $54.36 million, with a projected payment of $11.98 million in 2023-24.
In addition to his NBA earnings, Wembanyama is also anticipated to earn millions of dollars through endorsements. The most recent comparison would be former hyped Duke star Zion Williamson, who earned approximately $20 million in endorsements during his rookie season.
With over $30 million in projected earnings as a rookie, Wembanayama stands to save over $14 million in taxes during his first NBA season alone.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Celtics’ owner Wyc Grousbeck had a stern message for the locker room after their Game 3 loss to the Heat in the ECF
- Spurs’ No.1 Pick Victor Wembanyama Could Save $24M On Rookie Contract With Texas Move
- How To Bet On The Miami Heat In The NBA Finals | US Online Sports Betting Offers
- Shannon Sharpe is leaving Fox Sports “Undisputed” and reports suggest his last show will be after NBA Finals
- Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. wants to stay healthy for remainder of NBA career
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Bronny James Prom Date: Who is Girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?
-
NBA 3 days ago
LA Lakers Believe Lonzo Ball’s Potential Career-Ending Injury Caused By Big Baller Brand Shoes
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Scoot Henderson wants to prove he can be the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama: ‘I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio’