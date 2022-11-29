Spurs sign forward Alize Johnson, waive rookie Jordan Hall

The San Antonio Spurs have signed G League standout Alize Johnson to a one-year deal and will waive rookie forward Jordan Hall, according to sources. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Johnson signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team in late August. However, the Spurs waived the Missouri State product in October. Now, the 26-year-old has another chance to play at the NBA level.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Spurs have the second-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. A number of sportsbooks are giving the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings better playoff odds.

The San Antonio Spurs are signing forward Alize Johnson on a one-deal, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson has averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds for Austin of the G League this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2022

Through 72 career appearances, Johnson has averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He has also shot 48% from the field and 25% from outside the arc.

Last season, the forward made 23 appearances off the bench split between the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 1.8 points, 2.7 boards, and 7.3 minutes per game.

Spurs sign G League star Alize Johnson, waive rookie Jordan Hall

While with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season, in 18 games off the bench, Johnson averaged career highs of 5.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 10.5 minutes per contest. He recorded two double-doubles as well.

On March 24, 2021, in the Nets’ 118-88 loss to the Utah Jazz, the wing scored a career-high 23 points in 33 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 15 boards, he finished 11-of-15 (73.3%) shooting from the field and missed a shot from downtown.

If he can stay healthy, Johnson could benefit the Spurs’ frontcourt.

Moreover, in Brooklyn’s 130-113 win over the Indiana Pacers on April 29, Johnson ended his performance with a career-best 21 rebounds in 33 minutes played. In addition to putting up 20 points, he also shot 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the floor.

With the Raptors 905 of the G League, the forward averaged 16.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists during the 2020-21 season. He played 32 minutes per game in 15 starts.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hall went undrafted out of St. Joseph’s during this year’s offseason. He signed a two-way contract with the Spurs in August.

Nonetheless, he was waived two months later. In early November, Hall signed a rest-of-season contract with the team. This was a one-year deal for $935,891.

Through nine games off the bench with the Spurs, the wing averaged 3.1 points, 1.3 boards, and 1.2 assists per game. Not to mention, he was shooting 32.1% from the field and 20% from three-point range.

Considering Hall was logging just 9.2 minutes per game, he was playing decent with San Antonio. He was recalled from the Austin Spurs, the team’s G League affiliate, on Nov. 2.