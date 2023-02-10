Spurs trade Josh Richardson to New Orleans for Devonte’ Graham and multiple draft picks

In the last hours of the deadline, the Pelicans have completed a trade that sends Devonte’ Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson.

Where’s the catch? Richardson has an expiring contract while Graham, who was not a regular this season in Louisiana, still had two more years remaining on his contract at about $12 million per year. As both are experienced players, the transfer of these guards allows future financial flexibility for New Orleans.

Let’s get to know Richardson better. The shooting guard, who’s in his eighth NBA season out of Tennessee, has played for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and finally, the San Antonio Spurs for the past six months.

You could say it’s been hard for the 29-year-old to stay put and enjoy some stability in a single franchise, as he’s used to being a trade asset for the NBA market. Richardson has largely come off the bench for San Antonio this season and has averaged 11.5 points in about 23.7 minutes per game.

As New Orleans have a number of players competing for time at shooting guard, their new signing will have to prove he’s the man for the job as he’s been dropping 43.6% of his field goal attempts, 35.7% efficiency beyond the arc, and 88.3% of his free throw shots.

One of his best recent performances for San Antonio was just this past February 1st, as he led the Spurs’ offense in a defeat against Sacramento with 19 points to his name, and added 8 rebounds and three assists in only 29 minutes.

Check out his highlights from last week’s game for the Spurs:

When All-Star forward Zion Williamson has been healthy and playing front court, usually swing players such as young Trey Murphy III and Brandon Ingram take the spot as shooting guards. Ideally, the rest of their starting squad are completed with forward Herb Jones and center Jonas Valanciunas.