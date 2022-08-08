WATCH: Steph Curry hits game winner over Kent Bazemore at Curry Camp

Steph Curry was once again the coolest man in the building at his own Curry Camp as he hit a game-winning shot over former Golden State Warriors teammate Kent Bazemore.

Steph Curry is hosing his own summer camp at the downtown San Francisco Olympic Club after winning his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP award in June against the Boston Celtics in six games.

Steph Curry hit the game winner over Kent Bazemore 👀 (via kgstoney/IG) pic.twitter.com/gpJI9oWCow — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

The 34-year-old produced a trademark crossover and pull-up to win the game with two defenders in his face, in typical Steph Curry fashion whether it be at his own summer camp or in the NBA.

Kent Bazemore has played for the Warriors in two seperate occasions, from 2012-14 and 2020-21 before ending up with the Sacramento Kings where he plays today.

Bazemore just missed the Warriors’ championship window, as the team led by Steve Kerr won four Larry O’Brien trophies in the last eight years – a bonafide dynasty.

Wherever Steph Curry is, if you simply give him a gym and a ball – he will cook.