Steph Curry returns with 24 points after missing 11 games

Finally, last season’s MVP is back after an 11 game absence in what was Tuesday’s Warriors clash against the Suns. But not even Stephen Curry’s return was able to keep Golden State from losing their third match in a row.

The reigning champions began their encounter with their regular starting five in the lineup. The legendary No.30 shirt recorded 24 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists during a 31 minute play time, a bit less than his average 34.3 minutes per game this season.

But curious as it is, it was the Phoenix team who’s been suffering many injuries in their squad who dominated and came up with the win last night (125-113). Yes, you heard it right, the Suns dominated Golden State without stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson.

Warrior’s coach Steve Kerr went on to say it hadn’t been easy to compete without his star player and was even proud of the team’s performances without Curry. ”To go 6-5 without Steph is an accomplishment”, he said before the game in Arizona.

A partial dislocated left shoulder kept Curry on the sidelines since mid-December, but now he’s back in action for the Warrior’s following two road games this week against San Antonio (January 13th) and Chicago (Sunday the 15th).