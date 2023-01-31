Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is now the oldest NBA player (34 years, 322 days old) to record back-to-back 30-point, 10-assist games in league history, also breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record (7,216) for career field goals made with 7,222.

Curry is already the franchise leader in field goal attempts (15,222), games (861), 3-point field goals (3,290), 3-point attempts (7,695), assists (5,617), steals (1,403), turnovers (2,710), free throw percentage (90.9%), and total points (21,105).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Stephen Curry and the Warriors have fifth-best odds to repeat. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference.

In Golden State’s 128-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Stephen Curry logged his 10th double-double of the season. The guard amassed 38 points, eight boards, 12 assists, and one block in 37 minutes. He finished 12-of-20 (60%) shooting from the field and 8-of-14 (57.1%) from deep.

Furthermore, the Warriors outscored OKC 38-20 in the opening quarter. Klay Thompson ended his outing with 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes.

“This was really a key game for us on the trip,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “To start out with a win puts us in a good position to get some rest tomorrow, prepare for Minnesota, go attack that game and see what happens.

“So we needed this one tonight, and guys did a great job of winning and getting it. Now, we’ve got to get greedy and go get the next one.” When asked what it meant to set a new franchise record for all-time field goals, Curry said, “Means I’m getting old.”

Moreover, Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to record 30 points and 10 assists on 60/50/100 splits in consecutive games.

Through 35 starts this season, Curry is averaging 29.7 points, a career-high 6.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.0 steal. Of course, the nine-time All-Star is also shooting 49.4% from the floor and 42.7% outside the arc.

On Nov. 16, in the Warriors’ 130-119 loss against the Phoenix Suns, the 14-year veteran recorded a season-high 50 points in 37 minutes of action. Not to mention, he shot 17-of-28 (60.7%) from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

Equally important, Stephen Curry ranks 39th on the league’s all-time scoring list with 21,105 points. He ranks sixth among active players. The eight-time All-NBA member trails Chris Paul by 279 points. Unless Paul misses multiple games in the second half of the season, Curry will likely continue to trail the Suns guard.

Paul and the Golden State guard are working on passing Hall of Famer Hal Greer (21,586) for 37th all time. Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird ranks 36th with 21,791 points.