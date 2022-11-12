Stephen Curry extends NBA record to 200 straight games with at least one 3-pointer

On Friday night, Stephen Curry extended his NBA record to 200 consecutive regular-season games with at least one made 3-pointer, in the Golden State Warriors’ 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His 3-point streak dates back to December 1, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons. Curry is also the first player in league history to record 40 or more points, a 65% shooting percentage, and five 3-pointers in back-to-back games.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors have the third-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers better odds.

200 straight regular-season games with a trey. Only one player to ever do it. Wardell Stephen Curry II ☔️ pic.twitter.com/Pggiac8bSM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 12, 2022

With 1:18 to play in the fourth quarter, the eight-time All-Star hit a game-tying shot from downtown. Then, he made a go-ahead layup and sank another 3-pointer, finishing his night with 40 points.

Stephen Curry shot 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from 3-point range against the Cavaliers. Plus, this is the first time he’s averaged 40 points off 65.2% shooting over a three-game stretch of his NBA career.

“You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the win. “He’s just amazing night after night. He’s in such great shape.

If there’s one area that he’s dramatically better now than when I first got here eight years ago, it’s just his strength and conditioning.”

So far this season, Stephen Curry has recorded two double-doubles and one triple-double as well.

Moreover, Draymond Green ended his performance with a season-high 13 assists, along with nine rebounds. Both Green and Kerr received technical fouls before halftime.

“To me it’s not what he’s doing, it’s how he’s doing it,” explained Green. “I think it was our best defensive game. I think we were all locked in on that side of the ball.”

Defense is exactly what the Warriors need right now. Twelve games into the 2022-23 season, Golden State ranks dead last in points allowed, surrendering 119 points per game. Stephen Curry needs other players to step up.

Additionally, the Warriors rank 24th overall in defensive efficiency (1.112). Their opponent shooting percentage is also 46.4%, ranking 16th in the league.

While Stephen Curry is playing his best basketball, the rest of his team has to improve. At 5-7, the Warriors now rank 11th overall in the Western Conference standings.