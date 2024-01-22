Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant scored 40 points without attempting a free throw for the first time in his 16-year NBA career in Sunday’s 117-110 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The 13-time All-Star also ended his performance with nine rebounds, two assists, and three blocks in 41 minutes of action. Durant shot 18-of-25 (72%) from the floor and 4-of-7 (57.1%) beyond the arc.

The two-time MVP had 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the first half. Durant, 35, is the oldest player with zero free throw attempts in a 40-point game, passing Hakeem Olajuwan (34) and Rick Barry (33).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Suns hold seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.

“He’s a very unusual problem,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Durant. “I thought we fought him hard, had some good possessions on him, but his ability to rise up off the dribble and get complete clearance is special.”

This was Durant’s third 40-point game of the season and first game since the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-98 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 23, 2022, that he closed out a game without attempting a free throw.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray holds the NBA record for the most points scored in a single game with zero free throw attempts. The seven-year veteran posted a career-high 50 points in Denver’s 120-103 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 19, 2021.

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant shooting a career-best 47% from 3-point range, which ranks fourth in the NBA this season

The Suns’ Big 3 is becoming more problematic for teams. Devin Booker put up 26 points on 9-of-24 (37.5%) shooting against Indiana, and Bradley Beal finished with 25 points on 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting as well.

Furthermore, it was the second straight game that the All-Star trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal combined for 91 points. Phoenix led 65-61 at halftime and went on to outscore the Pacers 64-48 in the paint.

“It’s the definition of pick your poison,” Booker said. “All of us coming in with an aggressive mindset, it’ll be hard to stop us. Especially late game with the spacing out there.”

Most Points in a Game with ZERO FTA

(Last 20 Years): 50 — Jamal Murray (2021, Most Ever)

44 — Klay Thompson (2019)

43 — Klay Thompson (2019)

43 — Paul George (2018)

42 — Klay Thompson (2023)

40 — D’Angelo Russell (2019)

40 — Kevin Durant (Last Night) pic.twitter.com/LEcnADa5Xr — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) January 22, 2024



In fact, the Suns led by as many as 14 points and shot 47-of-82 (57.3%) from the field.

Through 35 starts this season, Durant is averaging 29.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 37 minutes per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 53.2% from the floor, a career-best 47% from 3-point range, and 88.3% at the foul line.

Additionally, Durant ranks 12th in the NBA in points (1,021) this season, fourth in 3-point percentage (47%), 19th in true shooting percentage (64.7%), 11th in free throws (218), eighth in player efficiency rating (23.9), and ninth in box plus/minus (6.0).