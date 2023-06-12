Team USA defeated Canada 118-36 for the gold medal in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. In youth basketball, Team USA is 43-0 in all-time international matchups and has now won eight straight gold medals since 2009.

The Americans’ 82-point win in Mérida, Mexico, was their largest margin of victory (surpassing the 78-point margin against Uruguay in the quarterfinals). Team USA shot 51% from the field and outrebounded Canada 73-37.

Furthermore, the Americans also outscored the Canadians 86-12 in the paint. Team USA scored at least 20 points in the second, third, and fourth quarters while holding Canada to 10 points or less in each aforementioned period.

Cameron Boozer, the MaxPreps National Player of the Year, was named tournament MVP after recording game highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game while shooting 10-of-13 (76.9%) from the field and 9-of-9 (100%) at the free throw line.

The Americans had five other players score in double digits: Tyran Stokes (15 points), Darryn Peterson (13), Anicet Dybantsa Jr. (12), team captain Koa Peat (11) and forward Jayden Quaintance (10 points).

Led by head coach Sharman White, Team USA outscored Canada 45-13 in the opening quarter. The Americans went on an impressive 19-2 run midway through the first quarter.

Team USA reigned supreme throughout the tournament. The Americans won group stage games 96-61 over Puerto Rico, 113-52 over Argentina, and 122-53 over Mexico.

Of course, Team USA then went on to defeat Uruguay 123-45 in the quarterfinals before defeating Puerto Rico 122-63 in the semifinals. In the FIBA U16 Americas Championship, the Americans also recorded 47 points off turnovers.

Meanwhile, Team Canada was held to 17 baskets, seven free throws, and 17.8% shooting from the field. Not one Canadian finished in double digits. Jordan Charles led the team in scoring with just eight points.

The Canadians shot a pitiful 13-of-73 (18%) from the floor.

Paul Osaruyi, the All-Tournament team member, was held to seven points on 3-of-13 (23.1%) shooting. Kamai Samuels and Maxandre Calixte each ended their title outings with four points as well.

