On Thursday, Strive for Greatness won 63-54 over Mokan Elite in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. Brayden Burries of Long Beach Polytechnic High School recorded 18 points and seven assists. The 6-foot-4 combo guard is a four-star recruit for the Class of 2025.

Bryce James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, added 12 points. The 6-foot-4 guard transferred from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall School ahead of his junior year of high school. James also made his Nike EYBL Peach Jam debut this past Monday.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James huddling up Strive for Greatness! Watch Bryce James in action at Peach Jam ↙️https://t.co/ZqXBMFs2OF pic.twitter.com/qqZS3QD1yb — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2023

Mokan Elite has won three championships, leading all other Nike EYBL teams. However, they remain winless at the moment. In last year’s Peach Jam Tournament Championship, Mokan Elite won 53-52 over Team Takeover.

ME won their first title in 2016 over PSA Cardinals and their second against Russell Westbrook’s Team Why Not in 2019.

In Strive for Greatness’ 78-69 win over the Expressions, James recorded 12 points, making two of his six 3-pointers. He also finished 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

In Wednesday’s matchup, SFG lost 72-67 to the Florida Rebels, falling to 1-1 in the Nike EYBL. SFG is scheduled to close out group play on Friday against the New Heights (NH) Lightning.

NBA scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Knicks, Suns, and Hawks were in attendance to watch James. The young standout received his first Division I scholarship from Duquesne University last August.

“Imagine getting instructed by one of the greatest ever.” LeBron James coaching Strive for Greatness, featuring son Bryce, at @NikeEYB Peach Jam! Watch on the NBA App: https://t.co/vrRnDXJwMB pic.twitter.com/3RhWfw1qaK — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2023



Meanwhile, Christian Jeffrey of Brooklyn’s Bishop Loughlin High School led NH Lightning with 21 points in Thursday’s 68-67 win over the Florida Rebels.

On Friday, NH Lightning (3-0) is aiming to secure a spot in the E-16 elimination bracket with a win vs. Strive for Greatness (2-1) at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina.

