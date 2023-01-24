Teams line up interest for Mo Bamba as Orlando Magic declares him available to trade

It has sure been a long time coming for Orlando’s Mo Bamba, ever since he started for the team in 2019. Although his progress is notable, he’s been almost out the Magic door for quite some time. Even during last offseason, many NBA fans were surprised after the player decided to re-sign with the Florida team, as most expected he would leave the franchise that drafted him with the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Now it seems as if this transfer could finally happen, just when the big man is playing his best basketball, as the Magic announced he’s available for negotiations. The 24-year-old would be a solid addition for any team looking to bolster their attack.

Report: Mo Bamba available in trade talks https://t.co/GOAn780Aci — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2023

Mo Bamba is defintely not a starter for Orlando’s side, currently averaging only 17.4 minutes per game, after 37 matches this season. However, he’s still been able to manage 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 block per game in average, while connecting on 49.5 percent of his shots from the field and 38.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the three-point line.

Probably his best game for the team this season was a on December 11th, when the Magic played the Raptors and he dropped a total of 18 points. He also added nine rebounds and two blocks that night they overcame Toronto 111 to 99.

Watch some of his highlights during that match in the following video:

His availability for trade talks starts to make even more sense after Jonathan Isaac finally made his return to the club after a broken leg kept him away from the court for over 900 days. Now with the power foward back in action, Magic are open to negotiating their fowards.

Another reason for Bamba’s struggles to become a constant starter is due to Magic’s already in-form frontcourt. Magic not only has Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero in their roster, but also Bol Bol, Moritz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr..

Mo Bamba’s possible destinations

The Clippers are reportedly shopping for a big man, and Orlando’s 7-foot man just might be what they are looking for.

“The (Los Angeles) Clippers are likely priced out of acquiring a big man like the (Indiana) Pacers’ Myles Turner or the (Atlanta) Hawks’ John Collins,” as stated by The Ringer. “A cheaper option would be Magic center Mo Bamba, who has seen his minutes dip and who league sources say is readily available in a trade.”

Luke Kennard is a player that could match Mo Bamba’s salary in a potential trade, as the Los Angeles player still has this season and next before his contract expires.

Another interesting possibility for the player could be right around the corner, in the same State. Apparently, the Miami Heat have followed his footsteps in the past and are in desperate need to improve their shooting and rebounding in their hopes to qualify for this season’s playoffs. Bamba makes perfect sense for Miami’s requirements.

Despite the fact that Orlando has plenty of young talent on their team, the Florida side are down below at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-29 record.