Home » news » The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Resting All Five Of Their Starters Tonight Vs The Orlando Magic Theyve Already Locked In The 4 Seed

Main Page

The Cleveland Cavaliers are resting all five of their starters tonight vs the Orlando Magic, they’ve already locked in the #4 seed

Updated 21 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The playoffs are right around the corner and Cleveland is set for a first-round matchup vs the New York Knicks. It’s going to be a tough series for them as the Cavs went 1-3 in four games played against the Knicks this season. That doesn’t mean that Cleveland isn’t capable of winning that series. With the postseason in mind, the Cavaliers are resting all five of their starters tonight vs the Orlando Magic.

Cleveland has a game tonight at 7:00 pm EST vs the Orlando Magic on the road and then they will finish their season on Sunday at home vs the Hornets. This will be the Cavs’ first playoff berth since losing the NBA Finals back in 2017-18, LeBron James’ last season with the team.

Resting their starters is a smart move by the Cavs and it keeps their key players fresh for the next round. Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+4500) to win the Finals this season.

The Cavaliers are resting all five starters tonight vs the Magic

Cleveland is playing it safe tonight when they face off against the Orlando Magic. All five of their starters have been ruled out for the game and the Cavs will be using their full rotation of whoever is left tonight. Isaac Okoro (knee), Caris LeVert (right-knee soreness), Jarrett Allen (right-groin strain), Darius Garland (lower-leg contusion), Donovan Mitchell (sprained finger), and Evan Mobley (rest) are all out tonight for the Cavs.

The 35-45 Orlando Magic are 9.5-point favorites tonight vs the Cavs who are resting all their starters and their sixth man. A projected starting five for Cleveland tonight could be PG Ricky Rubio, SG Danny Green, SF Cedi Osman, PF Lamar Stevens, and C Robin Lopez.

NBA playoffs begin on April 15 and the Cavaliers starters will be well-rested to play the New York Knicks in the first round.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now