The playoffs are right around the corner and Cleveland is set for a first-round matchup vs the New York Knicks. It’s going to be a tough series for them as the Cavs went 1-3 in four games played against the Knicks this season. That doesn’t mean that Cleveland isn’t capable of winning that series. With the postseason in mind, the Cavaliers are resting all five of their starters tonight vs the Orlando Magic.

Cleveland has a game tonight at 7:00 pm EST vs the Orlando Magic on the road and then they will finish their season on Sunday at home vs the Hornets. This will be the Cavs’ first playoff berth since losing the NBA Finals back in 2017-18, LeBron James’ last season with the team.

Resting their starters is a smart move by the Cavs and it keeps their key players fresh for the next round. Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+4500) to win the Finals this season.

#Cavs injury report for tomorrow's game against Orlando: Jarrett Allen (groin), Darius Garland (lower leg contusion), Caris LeVert (knee soreness), Donovan Mitchell (finger sprain), Evan Mobley (rest), Isaac Okoro (knee soreness) and Dylan Windler (foot sprain) are all OUT. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) April 5, 2023

The Cavaliers are resting all five starters tonight vs the Magic

Cleveland is playing it safe tonight when they face off against the Orlando Magic. All five of their starters have been ruled out for the game and the Cavs will be using their full rotation of whoever is left tonight. Isaac Okoro (knee), Caris LeVert (right-knee soreness), Jarrett Allen (right-groin strain), Darius Garland (lower-leg contusion), Donovan Mitchell (sprained finger), and Evan Mobley (rest) are all out tonight for the Cavs.

The 35-45 Orlando Magic are 9.5-point favorites tonight vs the Cavs who are resting all their starters and their sixth man. A projected starting five for Cleveland tonight could be PG Ricky Rubio, SG Danny Green, SF Cedi Osman, PF Lamar Stevens, and C Robin Lopez.

NBA playoffs begin on April 15 and the Cavaliers starters will be well-rested to play the New York Knicks in the first round.