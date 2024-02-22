Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 22)

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17, 28-23-2 ATS) host the Orlando Magic (30-25, 36-19 ATS) in the fourth and final meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Magic vs Cavaliers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Cavs as 8.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024 🕙 What time is Magic vs. Cavaliers Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Magic vs. Cavaliers Game: Rockets Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rockets Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Magic +8.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds

Magic vs. Cavaliers Predictions

The Magic are 20-14 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. This will be the fourth meeting between Orlando and Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 126-99 at Orlando on Jan. 23.

Sam Merrill scored a team-high 26 points for the Cavs. The Magic are 7-3 in their past 10 contests, averaging 113.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 24-11 against East teams. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.9 steals for Cleveland. Jarrett Allen is averaging team highs of 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

The Cavs are an impressive 9-1 in their last 10 games, averaging 118.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.0 steals, and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 75.8% chance of defeating Orlando. Cleveland is 19-9 at home this season, whereas the Magic are 12-17 away.

At full strength, the Cavs are a better team right now. Mitchell (illness) is listed as questionable on the injury report. Cleveland is projected to win and Orlando is expected to cover the spread.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injuries

Orlando Magic Injury Report

PG Markelle Fultz (knee; downgraded to out) | PG Jalen Suggs (groin; upgraded to probable) | PF Paolo Banchero (illness; questionable)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

C Tristan Thompson (25-game suspension; eligible to return March 16) | PG Donovan Mitchell (illness; questionable) | PG Ty Jerome (ankle; out indefinitely) | PG Dean Wade (illness; probable) | SG Sam Merrill (illness; probable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Magic are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

Orlando is 1-6 in its past seven matchups with Cleveland.

The point total has gone over in Orlando’s previous five contests.

As for the Cavaliers, they’re 5-0 in their last five home games against the Magic.

Cleveland is 10-1 in its past 11 contests as well.

Plus, the Cavs are 13-7 ATS in their previous 20 games.

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Suggs | SG Caleb Houstan | PF Paolo Banchero | SF Franz Wagner | C Wendell Carter Jr.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Donovan Mitchell | PF Evan Mobley | SF Max Strus | C Jarrett Allen

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 55 games, the Magic are 16-3 as favorites, 14-22 as underdogs, 18-11 ATS away, and 14-14-1 over/under away. The Cavaliers are 28-7 as favorites, 8-10 as underdogs, 14-13-1 ATS at home, and 13-14-1 over/under at home. Cleveland has won five straight home games against Orlando.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Cavaliers to win, the Magic to cover the spread, and the point total will go over 217. Cleveland is 6-13 ATS in its past 19 games played on a Thursday. Not to mention, Orlando is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games.

Pick the Cavaliers to win! Coming off the All-Star break having won nine of their past 10 contests, the Cavs should take care of business on their home court. Cleveland’s only loss during this stretch was to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 12. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.