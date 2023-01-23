The Houston Rockets Are Still Insisting On Getting A First-Round Pick For Veteran Eric Gordon

Once again the Houston Rockets find themselves at the bottom of the NBA standings at 10-36. The team is on a 13-game losing streak and questions about certain players future with the team start to rise. Their young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Kevin Porter Jr. are not going anywhere. Some veterans, however, could be on their way out if a trade happens before the deadline.

The veteran being brought up in trade talks for the Rockets is 34 year old Eric Gordon. He’s in his seventh season with Houston and is averaging 12/2/3 in 40 games. Gordon was on the trade market as well last season for the Rockets, but they decided to hang on to him.

Eric Gordon slices and dices to throw down the HAMMER 🔨pic.twitter.com/CkECnT3EPX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks reportedly offered the Rockets four second-round picks for Eric Gordon

NBA insider Mark Stein reported that the Milwaukee Bucks pitched an offer to the Rockets for Eric Gordon. They were willing to give up four second-round picks for the 34 year old veteran, but Houston are still insisting on getting a first-round pick for him.

His (12.3) points per game are the lowest of his career, but that’s in large part to younger players on the team carrying the offense. Gordon’s (9.7) field goals attempted per game are the lowest of his career as well, but he’s still shooting an effective 35 percent from deep this season. Additionally, his three’s attempted per game are the lowest since the 2013-14 season when he was still with the Pelicans.

The NBA veteran is still has one season left on his contract with the Rockets and he’s owed roughly $20.9 million. However, that money is not guaranteed. Boban Marjanovic and himself are the only two players on the team who are older than 27 and Gordon is the oldest on the team. Gordon could still be a solid player off the bench for a team that is in win-now mode and are looking to add some key pieces for a playoff push down the line.