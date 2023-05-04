The Milwaukee Bucks were stunned by the Miami Heat in five games to get bounced in the first round. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks came in as the #1 seed in the East. On top of that, they also had the NBA’s best regular season record. However, injuries and inconsistency sent Milwaukee home early this year. Beat writers for the Bucks say that the team will not be conducting exit interviews this year.

Nobody thought the #8 Miami Heat would beat the #1 Milwaukee Bucks in five games. The Bucks got caught flat-footed and never recovered in the series. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was quoted saying that their season was not a “failure”.

He did not take too kindly to the reporter Eric Nehm who asked him that question after their season ended early. Nehm also broke the news that the Bucks are not conducting exit interviews this year.

The Bucks decided against doing exit interviews this season. https://t.co/gofjZG6TYv — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 3, 2023

Should Bucks fans be worried there are no exit interviews this year?

Concluding their early exit in the 2023 playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will not be conducting exit interviews this year. This has fans on social media thinking the worse and they are worried about the team’s future. However, exit interviews are starting to become phased out in the NBA. This should leave Bucks’ fans with some sort of optimism this offseason.

Clearly, the season ended on a sour note for the Milwaukee Bucks. That certainly is a large factor in why they did not do exit interviews. The Blazers, Thunder, Grizzlies, and Hornets are a few teams that did exit interviews after the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was upset when asked if the Bucks failed this season. "Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?" "50 years from 1971 to 2021 that we didn't win a championship was 50 years of failure?" pic.twitter.com/6p2FxF5UmR — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 27, 2023

After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong words after Game 5, exit interviews were the last thing he wanted to do. The Bucks had a strong chance to get back to the NBA Finals this season with the roster they had. Miami took advantage when injuries plagued the Bucks and they never looked back.