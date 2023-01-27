The NBA Announced The Starters For The 72nd Annual All-Star Game In Salt Lake City

All-star weekend for the 2022-23 season will start on 2/17 and will conclude on 2/19. This will be the 72nd annual event that fans and players look forward to every year. It’s a chance for players to relax and enjoy a weekend with their family and friends. As the game gets closer, the league continues to watch until LeBron James break the all-time scoring record. With his 19th all-star selection announced yesterday, he tied another Laker legend for most all-star bids in a career.

Being chosen to play in the all-star game is special and getting to be a starter or captain is even more humbling. For James, this is his 19th selection and he could be the first player to make an appearance in 19 different games. James was announced as one of the captains and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as a captain as well.

NBA announces the starters for the 2022-23 all-star game

This will be the sixth year in a row that the all-star game is using captains to pick the teams. LeBron is 5-0 every time he’s been a captain and gotten to pick his squad. There’s a wrinkle in how the teams are going to be picked this season. Teams will be selected live in a pre-game segment shortly before the all-star game begins. A new format the league is trying out this season.

Your 2022-23 all-star game starters are:

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) Captain

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Western Conference

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) Captain

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

James has been a captain of the all-star game five-times, but this will also be Antetokounmpo’s third time doing it in his career. There were some rumbles on social media saying that Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was snubbed out of an starting spot. He’s the NBA’s second-highest scorer with (33.4) points per game.

Reserves for the all-star game will be announced on 2/2. Those who will likely earn a selection for the game are Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to name a few. The 72nd annual all-star game will tip off at 8:00pm on Sunday 2/19 and coverage will begin on TNT at 6:00pm.