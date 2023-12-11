On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder team along with Thunder broadcasters and entertainers helped participants in Sunbeam Family Services’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program buy Christmas gifts.

Thunder players helped each child select up to $300 in merchandise to fulfill the Christmas wish list, and Thunder entertainers led each grandparent on their own $300 shopping spree.

The Thunder also presented each family with a $250 Homeland gift card to shop for groceries at a later date. With Christmas just two weeks away, it’s best to buy presents now rather than wait to compete with last-minute shoppers.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sunbeam Family Services are working together to bring you a little extra, special Christmas. Each of the children will be shopping with a Thunder player today,” Holiday Assist speaker Debbie Williams announced to kids at Target on Sunday.

Sunbeam Family Services’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is committed to helping families overcome financial challenges and offers “support groups, school supply assistance, holiday assistance, and other resources.”

The program is intended to support grandparents who are raising their grandchild(ren)/family members, even if the child(ren)’s parent lives in the home. Donations for support are not required to participate, according to the website.

“Me and my boy, Elijah, we had a lot of fun running around the store, grabbing gifts that he’s wanted for a while,” said Thunder rookie guard Cason Wallace.

If an individual needs other resources besides school supplies and holiday support, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren encourages anyone who needs assistance to reach out so that the program can help the grandchild(ren).

Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren was also proud to help out.

“All across the board, we got some art stuff going, Xbox, video games. You know, we got everything going,” he said.

“We did a full lap through the store. Anything we can do to help not only the grandparents but also the grandchildren. It’s amazing. I’m happy we’re able to do it.”

One grandparent was left flabbergasted.

“I was overwhelmed. I’m sorry, but we weren’t expecting what we got,” said Saundra Booth-Knight. “They were overwhelmed, too. We are very, very appreciative of all of it. We love Sunbeam and what they’ve done for us.”

For one Thunder player, buying Christmas presents for kids felt better than winning NBA games.

“This is way better than scoring points, winning games,” OKC forward Kenrich Williams added. “You know, major stats and stuff. This is a great feeling.”