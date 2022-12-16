Home » news » Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng Right Wrist Fracture Out Indefinitely

Main Page

Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng (right wrist fracture) out indefinitely

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 48 seconds ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng (right wrist fracture) out indefinitely
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng is out indefinitely due to a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist. Dieng sustained this injury in Wednesday night’s Oklahoma City Blue game against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Dieng ended his G League performance with eight points, two rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes of action. He finished 3-of-8 shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Thunder possess the fifth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Sportsbooks are not expecting Oklahoma City to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Per sources, Dieng’s injury will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Through 14 games off the bench with the Thunder, the forward is averaging 4.4 points, 2.9 boards, and 1.4 assists per game.

Plus, he’s shooting 42.4% from the field and 29.4% beyond the arc. Dieng was selected 11th overall by the New York Knicks in this year’s draft. He was then traded to Oklahoma City for three first-round picks for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (right wrist fracture) is out indefinitely, will be re-evaluated in six weeks

On Dec. 5, in the Thunder’s 121-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the French baller scored a career-high 15 points in 19 minutes played off the bench.

Along with logging five rebounds, one assist, and one steal, Dieng shot 6-of-8 (75%) from the floor and made three shots from downtown.

In addition to Dieng on Oklahoma City’s injury report, Kenrich Williams (knee) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) are out for Friday night’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert (ankle) and D’Angelo Russell (knee) are questionable versus the Thunder. Not to mention, Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder) remain out indefinitely. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) was downgraded to out as well.

At the moment, both Western Conference teams are struggling to win games. The Timberwolves have dropped their last three contests, whereas the Thunder are currently on a four-game skid.

Of course, Minnesota is 6-1 in its past seven matchups against Oklahoma City. Furthermore, the Thunder are 1-6 in their previous seven contests versus Northwest Division opponents.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now