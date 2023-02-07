TNT’s Candace Parker Will Become The First Woman To Call The NBA All-Star Game

The 72nd annual all-star game is being held in Salt Lake City this year and will be played on Sunday 2/19. We already know the starters and reserves but the teams will be picked shortly before the all-star game begin. Somewhat like a pick-up basketball game. Additionally, history will be made this year as TNT’s Candace Parker is set to be the first woman ever to call the all-star game. A huge honor for her and woman in sports media.

Not only will this be Parker’s first time calling the all-stat game but play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson will also be making his debut in the booth for this event. Joining those two in the broadcast are Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and sideline reporter Dennis Scott.

Parker has been an analyst with TNT since 2018 and has been bringing insightful knowledge and perspective of the game. The all-star game coverage will start at 7:30pm on Sunday 2/19 being nationally televised on TNT.

🚨 HISTORY MADE 🚨 Our very own @Candace_Parker will be the first female in-game color commentator for the 72nd NBA All-Star game on @NBAonTNT Congrats, CP 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gcPV7nT6CS — WNBA (@WNBA) February 7, 2023

Both Candace Parker and Brian Anderson will be calling their first all-stat game this year but it’s historic for Parker. She will become the first woman to ever be a color commentator in the all-star game. Reggie Miller will also be in the booth for this 16th time calling the game.

This will be the 21st season in a row that TNT will be airing the all-star game. Parker started her career in sports broadcasting in 2018 and TNT promoted her in 2020 to Inside the NBA on TNT’s Tuesday studio show alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Jamal Crawford, and host Adam Lefkoe.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Parker had this to comment on what it meant to her to be the first woman to be a color commentator for the all-star game.

” It’s a huge honor to be able to do that and hopefully to inspire others to take that step, and understand that it’s beneficial to have a diversity of thought and diversity of people that are covering games.” – Candace Parker

On top of the regular broadcast that Parker will be on, TNT will also have an alternate broadcast with the Inside the NBA crew and Draymond Green. Only 825,000 viewers watched the alternate and 5.4 million viewers watched the normal feed.