In an epoch of transformative change in the realm of college sports, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals have disrupted the landscape, injecting fresh avenues of financial reward for players. The game-changer? NIL Collectives.

NIL Collectives are entities that pool financial resources to support student-athletes with lucrative deals. It’s a revolutionary move that has recently granted top college basketball transfers a hefty paycheck. Each school usually has their own NIL Collective, or possibly even multiple collectives, that are privately funded. Research unveiled by Jason Belzer of StudentAthleteNIL.com reveals an intriguing correlation between player rankings and NIL Collective payouts, further amplifying the impact of NIL deals on college sports.

$500,000 to Top Transfers When Switching Schools

According to Belzer’s study, the top ten consensus-ranked transfer players now pocket a staggering half a million dollars exclusively from their school’s NIL Collectives when switching schools. And the rewards don’t stop there.

How much are student-athletes really making? At today’s @NILSummit, we released the first ever look into how much football and basketball student-athletes are making based on data from over 30 @AthleteNIL collectives and more than 1000 student-athletes we’ve contracted with. pic.twitter.com/HwpNlaF9xc — Jason Belzer (@JasonBelzer) June 4, 2023

Players in the top 25 consensus rankings earn an impressive $350,000, while those ranked in the top 50 make off with a cool $250,000. Meanwhile, players in the top 100 and 150 brackets aren’t left out, raking in $100,000 and $50,000 respectively, all courtesy of NIL Collectives.

Here’s how the data breaks down:

Transfer Portal earnings (from school’s NIL Collectives)

Top 10 consensus-ranked players: $500,000

Top 25 consensus-ranked players: $350,000

Top 50 consensus-ranked players: $250,000

Top 100 consensus-ranked players: $100,000

Top 150 consensus-ranked players: $50,000

These figures account solely for collective deals, making them an enticing addition to any other potential NIL deals that players may secure.

Top Power 5 Players Earning $75k a Year from NIL Collectives

In terms of annual NIL compensation from collectives, the top three players on a Power 5 or Big East roster can earn $75,000, while the top six and top nine players pull in $50,000 and $15,000 respectively.

The scales tip slightly for players on the Group of 5, A10, or WCC rosters, with the top three earners bagging $35,000, the top six making $15,000, and the top nine securing $5,000. For mid-major roster players, the top three spots garner $15,000, while the top six and top nine positions draw in $5,000 and $1,500 respectively.

Here’s how that data breaks down:

Power 5 or Big East roster earnings per annum (from school’s NIL Collectives) Top 3 players: $75,000 Top 6 players: $50,000 Top 9 players: $15,000

Group of 5, A10, or WCC roster earnings per annum (from school’s NIL Collectives) Top 3 players: $35,000 Top 6 players: $15,000 Top 9 players: $5,000

Mid-major roster earnings per annum (from school’s NIL Collectives) Top 3 players: $15,000 Top 6 players: $5,000 Top 9 players: $1,500



Play Hard, Earn Harder

This burgeoning trend signifies a seismic shift in the earnings potential of college athletes. It is effectively transforming the basketball court into a lucrative stage where millions of dollars exchange hands. It’s clear that NIL deals, particularly those involving collectives, have paved the way for a windfall in college sports, especially for top-tier basketball transfers.

NIL Collectives have surfaced as an influential player in the dynamic world of college sports, shifting the financial scales in favor of student-athletes. As the basketball court buzzes with talent eager to make their mark, the financial scoreboard is ratcheting up too, courtesy of these transformative NIL deals. The game of college sports has undeniably changed, and the players are scoring big.

In this era of monetary potential for college athletes, it seems the new mantra is: play hard, earn harder.

