The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent center George Conditt IV to an Exhibit 10 contract, his agent Pedro Power informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Conditt, 23, went undrafted out of Iowa State University in 2022.

As a Cyclone, he made 36 starts in 117 career games across four NCAA seasons (2018-2022). Conditt averaged 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 14.5 minutes while shooting 56.4% from the field. During his senior year, he logged a career-high 67 assists.

Conditt became one of only four Big 12 players in the last 10 seasons 6-foot-9 or taller with at least 65 assists. Also, he recorded 30 blocks as a senior and finished his career with 128, the fourth-most in school history.

Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2023



In Iowa State’s 81-79 loss to TCU on Jan. 4, 2020, the center recorded a career-high 19 points, six boards, two assists, and one block in 31 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-12 (50%) shooting from the floor.

Last September, the 6-foot-10 big man signed a deal with Greek club Promitheas Patras of the Greek Basketball League (GBL), EuroCup, and Basketball Champions League (BCL).

In 18 appearances with Promitheas in the EuroCup of the 2022-23 season, the center averaged 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 18 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 61.9% from the field and 58.3% at the foul line.

Furthermore, in 19 games of the GBL, the Iowa State product averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 20.4 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 67% from the floor and 66% at the free throw line.

While with Team Puerto Rico in five outings of this summer’s 2023 FIBA World Cup, he averaged 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 30.6 minutes per game.

George Conditt doesn’t like trespassers around Puerto Rico’s paint ⛔ #FIBAWC x #WinForPuertoRico 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/98QOAMy7Ha — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 3, 2023



An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins. Centers Ibou Badji and John Butler Jr. occupy two of the Trail Blazers’ three two-way slots.

Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three. Portland could offer George Conditt its final two-way spot.

Training camp contracts are usually non-guaranteed. NBA teams can waive the player without taking a cap hit. After being waived, the player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.

The Rip City Remix are the Trail Blazers’ new G League affiliate.

