The Portland Trail Blazers have waived second-year guard Jeenathan Williams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Williams, 24, went undrafted out of the University at Buffalo last year and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz on Oct. 11, 2022. However, the New York native was waived a day later.

The 6-foot-5 guard then signed with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s NBA G-League affiliate. Williams made 28 starts in 32 games played with the Stars in the 2022-23 season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 29.8 minutes per game. Also, he shot 52.3% from the floor and 41.7% beyond the arc.

The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving guard Jeenathan Williams, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams averaged 10.6 points and 25.3 minutes per game in five contests to finish last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2023



Jeenathan Williams went on to sign with the Trail Blazers on Apr. 1, 2023. Williams made four starts in five appearances with the team. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 25.4 minutes per game while shooting 61.5% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

In Portland’s 157-101 regular-season finale loss to the Golden State Warriors on Apr. 9, the guard recorded a career-high 17 points, four boards, and three assists in 32 minutes as a starter. Williams finished 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

Portland Trail Blazers waive second-year guard Jeenathan Williams, could re-sign the Buffalo product if the front office trades Damian Lillard

Had Williams remained on the roster past July 31, his $1.7 million salary for 2023-24 would have become fully guaranteed. Even then, he could have provided backcourt depth to assist Shaedon Sharpe and/or Anfernee Simons.

Though, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups would still have Matisse Thybulle and Keon Johnson at the shooting guard position. Not to mention, Portland has yet to trade Damian Lillard.

Additionally, if the seven-time All-Star gets dealt in the coming weeks, Williams could still return to Portland for the 2022-23 season. It makes little sense to move on from the young guard. A lot is up in the air right now.

If Jeenathan Williams remained on the Trail Blazers’ roster past July 31, his $1.7 million salary for next season would’ve become fully guaranteed. This move does not mean anything is close in regards to a potential Damian Lillard trade. https://t.co/ESq4MnKlcQ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 28, 2023



Williams could be re-signed by Portland as a potential third two-way player, joining Ibou Badji and John Butler Jr. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three.

He could also join the Trail Blazers’ G League team, the Rip City Remix. At the moment, NBA teams are allowed 21-player rosters in the offseason. However, the league allows a maximum of 15 players during the regular season.

