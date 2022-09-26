Home » news » Tyler Herro Claims To Be One Of Nbas Best Offensive Players

Tyler Herro claims to be one of NBA’s best offensive players

Joe Lyons
Updated 44 mins ago on
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has stated he thinks his offensive skill set is one of the best in the league and has hit out at the NBA for his All-Star snub.

Herro, 22, broke on to the scene in the NBA bubble back in 2020 as the Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals before being eliminated at the hands of LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers.

When asked about what he has worked on during the offseason Herro said:

“Being more efficient, getting stronger, being better on the defensive end. My offensive skill set is one of the best in the league.”

The guard won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season and averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in the regular season, playing 66 games off the bench and performed in a key role down the stretch of Miami’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this year.

