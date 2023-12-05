Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton picked up his first career triple-double in Monday night’s 122-112 win over the Boston Celtics during the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

Haliburton, 23, recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, and one steal in a season-high 41 minutes of action. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from 3-point range.

This game was also Haliburton’s third 25-point, 10-assist game with zero turnovers this season. No player has recorded more such games in a season since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

“It feels good to win,” he said while smiling, “especially in a game where nobody expected us to.”

Indiana entered the inaugural in-season tournament quarterfinals matchup as a 5.5-point underdog. The Celtics were the odds-on favorites to win the first-ever NBA Cup.

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton posts first triple-double, has sixth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year

“We’ve wanted to be in this situation all year, and here we are,” Haliburton added. “Now it’s not just about being here. It’s about winning.”

In mid-November, Haliburton became the first NBA player to post at least 25 points and 15 assists with zero turnovers in consecutive games since individual turnovers were first tracked.

The Pacers were 4-0 in group play. Indiana is the first team to reach the inaugural tourney’s semifinal round Thursday in Las Vegas and will now take on the winner of Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

“The thing about the in-season tournament is that as you advance, you’re going to, you’re gonna play two more games, win or lose, in the quarterfinals, against better opponents,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

“And so, this is something that’s great for us because we need high level competition. It really is another thing that’s a simulator of playoff basketball. So it really helps us. And so, coming out with the win tonight was big for a lot of reasons that I mentioned. … But I know this is very special to [Tyrese], as well.”

Through 17 appearances of the 2023-24 season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 26.9 points and 11.9 assists per game. The Iowa State product is also shooting career bests of 52.1% from the field and 44.7% beyond the arc.

The 2023 All-Star leads the NBA this season in assists (202), offensive box plus/minus (11.2), and assist percentage (47.6%). He ranks 14th in points (458) and fourth in 3-pointers (68) as well.

