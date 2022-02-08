UCLA vs Stanford College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Pac 12 college basketball matchup, the UCLA Bruins are taking on the Stanford Cardinal at the Maples Pavilion. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our UCLA vs Stanford prediction for the game today.

UCLA vs Stanford Game Info

No. 12 UCLA Bruins (16-4, 8-3 Pac 12) vs. Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 7-5 Pac 12)

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 11 PM ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion — Stanford, CA

Coverage: ESPN2

UCLA vs Stanford College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: UCLA: (-325) | STAN: (+270)

Point Spread: UCLA: -7.5 (-110) | STAN: +7.5 (-110)

Total: 133.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UCLA vs Stanford College Basketball Betting Preview

It’s been a tough week for UCLA basketball. A 76-66 road loss to then #7 Arizona is nothing to be ashamed of, but did give the Wildcats the lead in the conference. UCLA seemed to have an easy opponent after that but was instead tripped up by unranked Arizona State in triple overtime. UCLA is still a tough team to beat, but they certainly have some rust to shake off. The Bruins will look to get back on track against a Stanford team they beat just over a week ago 66-43.

Stanford has been inconsistent lately and have split their last four games. Most recently, Stanford beat up on Washington 87-69. Stanford’s defense has been a problem for them all season as they give up over 68 points per game. While that surely isn’t the worst defense in the country, it’s not anywhere near good enough when you score under 68 points per game. Their defense was up to the task in their last meeting with UCLA, but their offense could only muster up 27% shooting from the floor. If Stanford doesn’t shoot the ball efficiently, they stand no chance against a much more talented Bruins team.

UCLA vs Stanford College Basketball Betting Trends

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

In their last 20 games against Stanford, UCLA is 13-7 against the spread (ATS).

UCLA is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 road games.

The OVER is 9-2 in Stanford’s last 11 games against UCLA.

The UNDER is 4-1 in Stanford’s last 5 games.

UCLA vs Stanford Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

It doesn’t take an expert or an analyst to tell you that UCLA has far more talent than Stanford. Even with shooting an abysmal 37% from the field and 13% from deep in their last meeting with Stanford, UCLA still won by 23 points. Coming off of two straight losses with plenty of prove, the Bruins are going to come out angry and will be a huge problem for Stanford.

While the line is significant for UCLA, it almost seems too good to be true. Even with their poor form as of late, UCLA should be able to cruise against Stanford by double digits. This UCLA hasn’t been great recently, but they did play Arizona tight until the last two minutes in their 10-point loss. Don’t be fooled by their recent performances, UCLA should trounce Stanford to cover easily.

Our college basketball betting UCLA vs Stanford prediction tonight will be UCLA COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives UCLA an 80.7% chance to win.

Pick: UCLA -7.5

