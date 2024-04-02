UConn coach says there’s ‘something wrong with the NBA’ if Zach Edey is not a lottery pick

Zach Edey has become one of the most polarising college athletes in years, as many doubt if he has what it takes to make it to the NBA. Both fans and experts have been outspoken about how his stature playing against him in the big leagues, while others are convinced that his combination of skill and size are more than enough.

The truth is, he’s dominating the college courts once again, and this time around he’s even led Purdue to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. UConn coach Dan Hurley, for example, believes that the big man is not only a great college player, but will also become a “tremendous” NBA star.

This Monday, the tactician sat down with FS1 icon Colin Cowherd to talk about this edition of March Madness, and was asked about the narrative that surrounds the Boilermakers’ center.

Andy Katz’s Player of the Year 👉 Zach Edey 💪 pic.twitter.com/7qzE7CfjHt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2024

“It’s a little sad,” Hurley opened up. “If Zach Edey is not, like, a lottery pick and, you know, a tremendous NBA player, then there’s something wrong with the NBA.”

Despite what some people might think, the big man has been putting up incredible performances during this NCAA Tournament, as Edey is averaging 30 points, 16 rebounds and nearly two blocks per contest in the competition.

Purdue will now face NC State in the men’s Final Four this upcoming Saturday. “Yeah, we’ve been through it all as a team. It kind of happens when you come back. There’s no scenario we haven’t been in before. We’re never going to panic, like anything. We’re going to keep playing, keep executing, keep doing what we do. That’s kind of the message,” Zach said.

About his time in Indiana, the NBA prospect admits it’s been quite the ride. “It’s been a long journey. Obviously I’ve been outside my country for the past five, six years, starting in 11th grade. To kind of end up where I am now, it’s amazing, but we still have a lot of basketball left to play,” he shared.

Edey put together one of the most dominant NCAA Tournament exhibitions in history after beating Tennessee on Sunday

Zach’s performance against Tennessee on Sunday was nothing short of spectacular, as Purdue beat their rivals 72-66 in the Elite Eight. The young big man dropped 40 points and won 16 rebounds throughout the contest and now the Boilermakers are heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

Almost at the end of the game, the centre produced an impressive block against Dalton Knecht. “Obviously I missed that free throw before. I was just trying to get back and trying to make my presence felt on the defensive end, kind of make up for it. He drove in, and I felt like that was a play I could make, and I made it,” he recalled.

One of the most important strategies in beating Tennessee this weekend, was to win the aerial battles. “The rebounds isn’t just me obviously. I got however many I got, but I’m not out there boxing out five people,” said the seven-foot-four player.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that were doing the right things, a lot of guys that came with the right mindset, and we knew it was going to be a war. We weren’t surprised by anything they do, any hard checks they throw. We knew it was going to happen. So it’s not just me, it’s the whole team that contributes to that rebound difference,” he concluded.