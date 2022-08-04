UConn Huskies women basketball star, Paige Bueckers, has unfortunately torn her ACL and will miss the 2022-2023 season. The future WNBA star is arguably the best player in college basketball and it’s going to be unfortunate not to see her out on the court for the Huskies next season.

A season ago, she was only able to play in 17 games due to an injury as well, but she managed to average 14.6 points, four rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. On top of that, she shot 54.4% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range.

Paige Bueckers Tears ACL, Out all of Next Season

Paige Bueckers released the following statement:

“It’s so so crazy because you work so hard to get back healthy, you feel stronger than ever, and you are playing your best basketball and with one sudden movement it all shifts. It’s hard trying to make sense of it all now but I can’t help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with Him by your side. Some little kid that just tore their ACL or had a major surgery might need this story P, because it’s going to be one hell of a comeback. There is going to be good days and there is going to be bad days but my absolute love for the game and Godly strength will get me back to where I need to be. I’ve worked too hard for the little kid in these pictures to keep going for the dreams Ive had since I first picked up the ball, so why would I stop now? The prayers and love means so much to me and the doubts that I won’t get back to where I was might mean even more. God put a dream in my heart and even if I have to walk through a nightmare to get it I’m going to keep believing. All love, P🤞🏼”

This comeback story is going to be great to watch and it’s going to be intriguing to see what team ends up taking her in next year’s WNBA Draft.