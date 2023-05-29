Home » news » Unc Tar Heels Secure Class Of 2024 Top Ten Recruit Blanca Thomas

UNC Tar Heels Secure Class of 2024 Top Ten Recruit Blanca Thomas

The UNC Tar Heels have scored a slam dunk with their latest commitment – Blanca Thomas, a top ten recruit in the class of 2024. Rising star Thomas, originating from Charlotte Catholic High School, is set to head to Chapel Hill with her dynamic 6-foot-5 stature and stellar stats.

Blanca Thomas heading to UNC – Chapel Hill

Blanca Thomas, the rising hoop star is one of the country’s top ten overall prospects, according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. A formidable post player, Thomas’ selection of the Tar Heels is a significant triumph for the UNC women’s college basketball program.

The Charlotte Catholic phenom’s prowess in the paint was honed over her high school career. Last season, Thomas led her team in multiple categories. She averaged 16.6 points per game, 9.6 rebounds and a monstrous 4.2 blocks per game.

Proving a boon to her school’s standing, Thomas’ time at Charlotte Catholic saw the team notch a solid 64-14 overall record.

Thomas Commitment Another Win for Courtney Banghart

Joining the UNC Tar Heels, Thomas, a five-star prospect from North Carolina, strengthens their class of 2024 lineup. This addition not only adds depth to the team but also increases the anticipation surrounding the Class of 2024, especially with her teaming up with four-star recruit Jordan Zubich.

Under Coach Courtney Banghart’s stewardship, the UNC Tar Heels have been relentless in their recruitment efforts. This strategy has proven successful, securing top talent and elevating the team’s standing.

With Thomas gearing up to sport the UNC colors, the women’s basketball program is gaining momentum. Her exceptional performance and drive to succeed signal a promising future for the Tar Heels. As Banghart continues her team-building efforts, the UNC women’s basketball program is growing into a formidable powerhouse.

