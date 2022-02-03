USC vs Arizona State College Basketball Betting Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

The 19th-ranked USC Trojans will travel to Arizona to take on the Sun Devils in a Pac-12 showdown. Last time out, the Sun Devils lost by 22 against USC at the Galen Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our USC vs Arizona State prediction for the game today.

USC vs Arizona State Game Info

No. 19 USC Trojans (18-3, 8-3 PAC-12) vs Arizona State Sun Devils (6-12, 2-6 PAC-12)

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 11 PM ET

Venue: Desert Financial – Tempe, Arizona

Coverage: ESPN2

USC vs Arizona State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All USC vs Arizona State college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: USC (-275) | ASU: (+230)

Point Spread: USC: -6 (-115) | ASU: +6 (-105)

Total: 131.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Arizona State College Basketball Betting Preview

The Trojans come into this game Thursday against the Sun Devils following a 7-point win against California. They finished January off with a 6-3 record and look to improve on that stat. Chevez Goodwin and Isaiah Mobley lead the way for the Trojans, while getting much-needed depth from Max Agbonkpolo off the bench. The first time these teams met, USC had no problem scoring, with a 45.8% shot from the field and 45.5% from the arc. They also outrebounded Arizona State by 25 rebounds, including 8 more offensive ones. Arizona State is just mismatched in this one.

The Sun Devils, on the other hand, come into this game riding a 3-game losing streak, losing to number 3 ranked Arizona last time out. It’s a rebuilding year for Bob Hurley at Arizona State, not looking good in January, only accumulating one win against Utah. DJ Horne, Jay Heath, and Marreon Jackson are the bright spots for the rebuilding Sun Devils this season, producing in a very effective clip. They are very mismatched in this one, though, not having a true center to match up to Isaiah Mobley, Evan’s younger brother. This could be competitive for one half and then the Trojans will take over.

USC vs Arizona State College Basketball Betting Trends

The total has gone over in 6 of USC’s last 9 games.

USC is 7-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games against Arizona State.

USC is 5-1 straight up (SU) in their last 6 games against Arizona State.

ASU is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

The Under is 4-1 in ASU’s last 5 games.

ASU is 1-6 SU in their last 7 games.

USC vs Arizona State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

USC should quite honestly route the Sun Devils with ease, even with the hostile environment. Being outrebounded by 25 rebounds in their first meeting is absurd, allowing for a bunch of 2nd chance opportunities. Arizona State also struggled to even get going in their first meeting, shooting below 35% from the field and below 30% from the arc. With no surprise, I will be riding with the Trojans in this one and for them to cover. You can watch this on ESPN2 at 11 PM ET.

Our college basketball betting USC vs Arizona State prediction tonight will be USC -6 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives USC a 73.1% chance to win.

Pick: USC -6

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.