Arizona State vs Arizona College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Pac 12 college basketball matchup, the Arizona State Sun Devils are taking on the Arizona Wildcats at the McKale Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Arizona State vs Arizona prediction for the game today.

Arizona State vs Arizona Game Info

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac 12) vs. No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac 12)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Venue: McKale Center — Tucson, AZ

Coverage: CBS

Arizona State vs Arizona College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: ASU: (+2000) | ARIZ: (-5000)

Point Spread: ASU: +21 (-110) | ARIZ: -21 (-110)

Total: 146 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona State vs Arizona College Basketball Betting Preview

To say Arizona State’s season has been a roller coaster would be an understatement. Along the way they’ve had a five-game losing streak, a three-game winning streak with two of those on the road, and two separate streaks of three games that were either postponed or canceled. The Sun Devils have lost five of their last six and are coming off a 78-56 loss at #15 USC. Arizona State’s second-leading scorer is questionable for today’s matchup due to illness. If he can’t go, the 383rd ranked team in points per game just got a lot worse against one of the best teams in the country.

With the way the Wildcats have looked all season, it’s dumbfounding that this team wasn’t even ranked to start the season. Arizona’s only two losses are on the road to #18 Tennessee and #7 UCLA. Their 75-59 loss to UCLA on Tuesday was their most recent game. Simply put, this team is incredibly deep which can be seen by them averaging just over 87 points per game this season. They also give up just under 65 points per game so the Wildcats are far from one-dimensional. This has the makings to be a “get right” game for Arizona.

Arizona State vs Arizona College Basketball Betting Trends

Arizona State is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Arizona State’s last 8 games.

Arizona State is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games against Arizona.

Arizona is 10-1 straight up in their last 11 home games against Arizona State.

The UNDER is 4-1 in Arizona’s last 5 games.

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

To put it simply, barring a miracle, Arizona State doesn’t have a chance in this game. Their whole team has been in shambles all season and Arizona is going to look to take out their anger from the UCLA loss on them at home. With Arizona State’s Kimani Lawrence questionable due to illness, it is somehow even bleaker for the Sun Devils.

Arizona is going to win this game. That may be the surest bet of the year however it gives little payout. With Arizona State’s anemic offense and porous defense, even with a big spread, I like Arizona to cover. They are simply too good and too deep. In a rivalry game at home, don’t expect the Wildcats to let up until the clock hits zero.

Our college basketball betting Arizona State vs Arizona prediction tonight will be Arizona COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Arizona a 97.7% chance to win.

Pick: Arizona -21

