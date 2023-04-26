Utah Jazz announce the return of the Salt Lake City Summer League this next July

The Salt Lake City Summer League is back this offseason! The four-team, six-game event hosted by the Jazz will return this July 3, 5 and 6 at Utah’s dowtown home stadium for the 2023 edition, presented by America First Credit Union.

This offseason, the NBA teams participating will be the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and of course, the Utah franchise. The round-robin showcase will be celebrated for an eighth year in a row now, held in association with the Western Governors University and the Utah Sports Commission.

Check out the official announcement made by the NBA team this Tuesday:

Summer hoops in SLC ☀️ Returning for its eighth consecutive year, the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League will take place July 3, 5 and 6th at the 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙖 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧. Single and three day passes will go on sale in May. Learn more » https://t.co/GjkTzw71EM#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/IpSAnCv9aF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 25, 2023

As the Delta Center was the original name of the arena when it opened in 1991, the franchise’s new long-term naming right agreement with Delta Aire Lines is set to start on July 1st, which will mark a full-circle moment for both organizations. So for this Summer League in Salt Lake City, they will officially return to the Delta Center for the first time in 16 years!

“Salt Lake City Summer League is a fun, casual environment where our local community can continue to celebrate their love of basketball during the NBA’s offseason,” said the president of the Salt Lake City Stars, Jonathan Rinehart, who also runs Jazz Gaming and Salt Lake City Summer League.

“At Summer League, you can feel the electric energy thanks to many players making their NBA debut, and we look forward to giving our passionate, loyal fans a first look at the Jazz’s highly anticipated 2023 draft class,” he concluded his statement.

The tickets will go out to the general public for sale in May for single games and three-day passes at the website SLCSummerLeague.com. In the coming weeks, the game’s schedules and other ticket information about the Salt Lake City Summer League will be released through radio and television broadcast.

Bare in mind that two major league events are to occur before the offseason, including the 38th annual NBA Draft Lottery to be help on May 16 and the following NBA Draft on June 22. Also, as it was previously announced, the NBA Summer League will take place in Las Vegas this year, with all 30 clubs participating from July 7 to 17.

The Salt Lake City Summer League is a perfect opportunity to showcase young talent

In the past, this annual showcase has proven to be an excellent chance for young stars to show their skills after being selected just days after in the NBA Draft. Also, they get scouted by agents, while other players compete between each other to establish who’s going to make the final NBA team or be sent to their G League regular season rosters.

As the Utah franchise currently owns three first-round picks in the upcoming Draft, they will be one of the most-watched squads this offseason. The Jazz will also receive one pick with the ninth-best odds in the draft lottery, and also the 16th selection (from the Wolves) and the 28th pick (from the Sixers).

The Thunder is another team participating in this edition who hold a great amount of draft capital, mostly including a 2023 lottery pick and many second-round selections. The Grizzlies have their own No.25 pick, a second-round No.56, and another second-round (No.45) gained from Minnesota.

The other team in this Summer League in Salt Lake City will be Philadelphia, who are currently the No.3 seed in the NBA Playoffs and do not own any picks in the next Draft.