Victor Wembanyama became the youngest San Antonio Spurs player to record a triple-double in Wednesday night’s 130-108 win over the Detroit Pistons. At only 20 years and six days old, Wembanyama recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, and a season-high 10 assists in 21:02 played.

Of course, 21:02 is the second-fewest minutes in a triple-double outing in the shot clock era (since 1954-55). Russell Westbrook played 20:17 and logged a triple-double with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama holds second-best odds below Chet Holmgren to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Jaime Jaquez Jr.



“Doing it in a win is everything, of course,” said Wembanyama, who never recorded a triple-double in France’s LNB Pro A league. “I didn’t know it was the second fastest in NBA history. It matters to me. I’m not the type to talk for nothing. This is the kind of statement we want to make as a team, and this is type of statement I want to make as a player.”

The 7-foot-4 forward finished 6-of-16 (37.5%) shooting from the floor, 0-of-4 beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

Victor Wembanyama second San Antonio Spurs rookie to notch triple-double, joining David Robinson

Before Wembanyama was drafted, Tre Jones set the previous Spurs record last season at 23 years and 84 days old. In a 142-134 victory against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2023, Jones notched 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in 33 minutes of action.

The eight other youngest Spurs players to post a triple-double in franchise history include Alvin Robertson (23 years, 123 days old), Tim Duncan (23 years, 335 days old), Larry Kenon (24 years, 13 days old), Johnny Moore (24 years, 21 days old), Dejounte Murray (24 years, 98 days old), and David Robinson (24 years, 180 days old).

Wembanyama is also the second Spurs rookie to post a triple-double in franchise history, joining Robinson (three times). Plus, he’s the fourth rookie to have a triple-double without a turnover, since individual turnovers were first tracked during the 1977-78 season. He joins Ben Simmons, Andre Iguodala, and Robinson.

Victor Wembanyama (20yr, 6d) becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double with 0 turnovers (since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78), previous: Andre Iguodala (21yr, 54d) 03/23/2005 https://t.co/0mIqkAwYUi pic.twitter.com/KwSfPQ8cRM — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2024



“He’s just a very good passer,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Wembanyama. “He was a good passer before he got here.”

Through 32 starts of his rookie season, Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals, an NBA-leading 3.2 blocks, and 28.9 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 44.7% from the floor, 28.8% from 3-point range, and 79.6% at the line.

The No. 1 overall pick in last summer’s draft ranks 13th in total rebounds (326) this season, 11th in defensive rebounds (258), second in blocks (101), 14th in defensive rating (109.4), and 13th in usage percentage (30.4%).