Volunteers vs Tigers Prediction, NCAA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) rematch, the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (19-7, 15-11 ATS) are playing the unranked Missouri Tigers (19-7, 12-14 ATS); NCAA picks are available here. Continue reading for Volunteers vs Tigers content.

Can Javon Pickett and the Tigers find a way to upset the Volunteers again during this regular season? Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Volunteers vs Tigers Game Information

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, Missouri

Volunteers vs Tigers NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Volunteers -10.5 (-111) | Tigers +10.5 (-109)

Best moneyline: Volunteers -600 | Tigers +460

Over/Under: 130.5

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

F Olivier Nkamhoua (out for the season)

Missouri Tigers Injury Report

F Jordan Wilmore (questionable) | G Anton Brookshire (out indefinitely) | F Yaya Keita (out indefinitely)

Volunteers vs Tigers News and Preview | NCAA Picks

In the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers’ 58-48 upset road loss versus the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks, Zakai Zeigler scored a team-high 12 points in 33 minutes played. Guard Kennedy Chandler closed out his outing with 11 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes on the court. Tennessee shot an atrocious 4-for-24 (16.7%) from behind the arc.

Plus, the Volunteers have won eight of their last 10 contests. While this low-scoring, disappointing loss put an end to their five-game win streak, it was only their first loss since Jan. 29. Factoring in this defeat, Tennessee is now 4-5 away, 14-1 at home and 6-3 ATS on the road this season.

Thus far, the Volunteers have a 10-4 conference record this season, while the Tigers' record is 4-10.

13.5 PPG 🏀

3.37 GPA 🤓 Santiago Vescovi — a Business Management major — has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team. — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 22, 2022

As for the Missouri Tigers, on Saturday, in their 58-56 home loss against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, guard Javon Pickett led his team in scoring with 16 points earned in 34 minutes played. Guard James Coleman piled on 15 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32 minutes of action.

Retrieved from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Volunteers have a 92.6% chance of winning.

Also, Missouri has won only two of its past 10 games. The team has not won a game since Feb. 12, when they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 74-68 at home. On top of their three-game skid, the Tigers are 7-7 at home, 2-8 away and 9-5 ATS at home.

More importantly, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Volunteers are 2-1 versus the Tigers. On Jan. 23, Missouri defeated them 73-64 on the road.

Volunteers vs Tigers NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Tennessee is 5-1 SU in its last six games played.

The Volunteers are 4-1 SU in their previous five matchups versus the Tigers.

The total has gone under in 13 of their past 20 contests.

Also, Missouri is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games played.

And, the Tigers are 2-8 SU in their previous 10 contests.

Next, the Tigers are 8-1 ATS in their past nine home games.

Projected Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup

G Kennedy Chandler | G Josiah-Jordan James | F Santiago Vescovi | F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield | F Uros Plavsic

Projected Missouri Tigers Starting Lineup

G DaJuan Gordon | G Jarron Coleman | G Javon Pickett | F Trevon Brazile | F Kobe Brown

Volunteers vs Tigers Prediction | NCAA Picks

Upon further review of these teams’ betting records, Tennessee is 19-1 as a favorite, 0-6 as an underdog and 6-3 ATS away, whereas Missouri is 4-1 as a favorite, 5-16 as an underdog and 9-5 ATS at home. Sportsbooks all across the Internet are not giving the Tigers a chance in this rematch. Their three-game losing streak and 2-8 away record shows a lot. On the contrary, Missouri is .500 at home, so an upset could happen.

Heading into tonight’s SEC matchup, Tennessee is an overwhelming 10.5-point favorite on the road. Although the Volunteers lost momentum with their loss against the Razorbacks, bettors are expecting this game’s outcome to be less of a shock when compared to the previous January meeting.

So, pick the Volunteers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 130.5. If you want to learn more about basketball gambling, read our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

