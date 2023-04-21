Home » news » Iowa State Transfer Caleb Grill Announced On Social Media That Hes Committed To Play For The Missouri Tigers Next Season

College Basketball

Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill announced on social media that he’s committed to play for the Missouri Tigers next season

Updated 19 seconds ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The NCAA basketball transfer portal closes on May 11, and programs are trying to add the necessary pieces to boost their roster for next season. Missouri has done that by getting the commitment of Iowa State transfer, Caleb Grill. He announced this on his social media yesterday and the senior guard will play his final year of eligibility with the Tigers in 2023-24. 

Grill was dismissed by the Cyclones back in March and we would find out later that he was dealing with mental health issues. He was deeply saddened not to be able to live out his dream of finishing his career at Iowa State, but it was the right move for him at the time.

The Iowa State transfer is known for his outside shooting and that is what Mizzou has brought him over to do, Grill is the third transfer guard that the Tigers have landed this offseason including Indiana transfer Tamar Bates and Colorado State transfer John Tonje.

Caleb Grill has committed to play for the Missouri Tigers for his final year of eligibility

The six-foot-three senior guard started his career with the Cyclones back in 2019-20. He transferred to UNLV and followed head coach, TJ Otzelberger, who would then get the Iowa State job the next season. Grill went back to Iowa State for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. His final year will be played with the Missouri Tigers after he announced his commitment yesterday on social media.

In 25 games played with 22 starts for Iowa State last season, Grill averaged (9.5) points, (4.0) rebounds, (1.4) assists, and (1.2) steals. He also shot (.368) from deep and was known to heat up from range. His season-high was 24 points, while he also had 20 and 18-point games last season.

Missouri has already lost Mohamed Diarra and Ronnie DeGray III to the transfer portal, but the addition of Grill should be a solid veteran guard for their roster. Grill is a serious candidate to start for head coach Dennis Gates next season.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now