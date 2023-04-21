The NCAA basketball transfer portal closes on May 11, and programs are trying to add the necessary pieces to boost their roster for next season. Missouri has done that by getting the commitment of Iowa State transfer, Caleb Grill. He announced this on his social media yesterday and the senior guard will play his final year of eligibility with the Tigers in 2023-24.

Grill was dismissed by the Cyclones back in March and we would find out later that he was dealing with mental health issues. He was deeply saddened not to be able to live out his dream of finishing his career at Iowa State, but it was the right move for him at the time.

The Iowa State transfer is known for his outside shooting and that is what Mizzou has brought him over to do, Grill is the third transfer guard that the Tigers have landed this offseason including Indiana transfer Tamar Bates and Colorado State transfer John Tonje.

The six-foot-three senior guard started his career with the Cyclones back in 2019-20. He transferred to UNLV and followed head coach, TJ Otzelberger, who would then get the Iowa State job the next season. Grill went back to Iowa State for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. His final year will be played with the Missouri Tigers after he announced his commitment yesterday on social media.

In 25 games played with 22 starts for Iowa State last season, Grill averaged (9.5) points, (4.0) rebounds, (1.4) assists, and (1.2) steals. He also shot (.368) from deep and was known to heat up from range. His season-high was 24 points, while he also had 20 and 18-point games last season.

Missouri has already lost Mohamed Diarra and Ronnie DeGray III to the transfer portal, but the addition of Grill should be a solid veteran guard for their roster. Grill is a serious candidate to start for head coach Dennis Gates next season.