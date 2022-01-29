Baylor vs Alabama College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

One of the most highly anticipated games Saturday include the 4th ranked Baylor Bears, traveling to Coleman Coliseum to take on Jaden Shackelford and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Baylor comes into the game riding a 3-game winning streak, meanwhile, Alabama comes into this game with a devastating loss to Georgia and having just won only 3 of 7 in January. You can watch this game on ESPN at 4 o’clock eastern time zone. College Basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Baylor vs Alabama prediction for the game today.

Baylor vs Alabama Game Info

No. 4 Baylor Bears (18-2, 6-2 in Big 12) vs Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4 in SEC)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 4 PM ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum – Tuscaloosa, AL

Coverage: ESPN

Baylor vs Alabama Betting Picks & Odds

Moneyline: BAY: (+164) | ALA: (-144)

Point Spread: BAY: -3 (-110) | ALA +3 (-110)

Total: 150.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baylor vs Alabama Basketball Betting Preview

Baylor, led by guards LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, come into this game at the coliseum on a 3-game win streak, including a win at West Virginia. Alabama is going to give Baylor everything they can handle, but I believe Baylor’s defense might be too much for the Crimson Tide. Baylor ranks 5th in adjusted defensive efficiency and they rank 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Meanwhile, Alabama ranks 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency and a disappointing 198th in adjusted defensive efficiency. It’s no surprise Baylor is showing out, as they were the national champions next year and a force to be reckoned with. On the flip side Alabama is coming into this game with a 2-4 record in January, including losses to Missouri and Georgia, two bottom feeder SEC teams.

As for who’s going to win this game, this can go either way and I won’t blink an eye. This is one of the ten sec/big 12 challenge games that’s going to be played Saturday. In this 1st half, I think it will be pretty even throughout with Baylor leading by a basket or two, thanks to Shackelford putting in work for Alabama. 2nd half and down the stretch near crunch time, Alabama will need their 6th man (the crowd) to keep them in this game, with also their guards hitting big shots down the stretch of this one. Baylor will probably run away with this one near the end, as their 5th ranked defense shows up late in this one. The Bears are and will be too much for Alabama top to bottom.

Baylor vs Alabama Basketball Betting Trends

Baylor is 4-2 ats in their last 6 games

Under has hit in Baylor’s last 4 of 5 games

The Over has hit in the last 6 of 7 games played against a SEC opponent

Baylor vs Alabama College Basketball Betting Picks

The Basketball Insiders have predicted that this Baylor Alabama will go under 150.5, and that Baylor will cover the -3 spread at BetOnline. For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Baylor a 52% chance to win this game.

