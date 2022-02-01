Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this SEC matchup, we will get to see Jaden Shackelford and the Alabama Crimson Tide matchup against Jabari Smith and the Auburn Tigers. Auburn is as hot as it comes right now, as they are the first team to reach 20 wins in college basketball. We will see what Bruce Pearl has for the Crimson Tide in this matchup. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Alabama vs Auburn prediction for the game today.

Alabama vs Auburn Game Info

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC) vs No. 1 Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Auburn Arena – Auburn, AL

Coverage: ESPN

Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: ALA: (+) | AUB: (-)

Point Spread: ALA: +7 (-120) | AUB: -7 (+100)

Total: 155.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Betting Preview

The Crimson Tide come into this game against the best team in college basketball (according to the poll) with an impressive win over Number 4 ranked Baylor Bears. They finished the month of January 4-4, including a devastating loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. They have their weirdest resume of any team in college basketball, having quad 1 wins over teams like Gonzaga, Tennessee, LSU, and Baylor, but have bad losses to Memphis, Iona, Davidson, and Missouri. So given that, it shows you they can beat any team and lose to any team, expect the unexpected for Alabama. It’s going to be hard for Alabama to boost their resume given the fact that Auburn is undefeated at home and in conference play, it’s never easy in the jungle.

The number 1 ranked Auburn Tigers come into this game against Alabama coming off a win against Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 challenge. They are 11-0 at home, 8-0 in the SEC, and haven’t lost since November against Uconn that last 2 overtimes. Jabari Smith, the favorite to go number one overall in next year’s draft, leads the way for the Tigers every time they take the floor, scoring double-digit points in every game aside from Missouri. Bruce Pearl has this team set up for this game and the ceiling to create a resume to be the best team entering the NCAA tournament come March. This game should be a slugfest and you should tune in at 9 PM ET on ESPN, you don’t want to miss it.

Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Betting Trends

Alabama is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of Alabama’s last 8 games.

Alabama is 2-11 in ATS in their last 13 games.

Auburn is 16-5 ATS this season

Auburn is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Last time these two teams met, Auburn beat Alabama 81-77 at Coleman Coliseum, with Jabari Smith dropping 25 points while shooting above 50% from the field. With a different environment at the jungle, I firmly believe Auburn will take it to Alabama once again in dominant fashion. Nobody walks into that arena and comes out of it with an easy win, it’s going to be a dogfight till the end. Bruce Pearl will have his team ready to fight and come out on top Tuesday night in Auburn.

Our college basketball betting Alabama vs Auburn prediction tonight will be Alabama/Auburn over 155.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Auburn a 76.8% chance to win.

Pick: Alabama/Auburn Over 155.5

