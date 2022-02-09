Baylor vs Kansas State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Baylor Bears are taking on the Kansas State Wildcats at the Bramlage Coliseum. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Baylor vs Kansas State prediction for the game today.

Baylor vs Kansas State Game Info

No. 10 Baylor Bears (19-4, 7-3 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 Big 12)

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum — Manhattan, KS

Coverage: BIG12/ESPN+

Baylor vs Kansas State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: BAY: (-300) | KSU: (+250)

Point Spread: BAY: -7 (-110) | KSU: +7 (-110)

Total: 136 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs Kansas State College Basketball Betting Preview

Although it looked like their previous two-game losing skid was simply a bump in the road, the Bears have started to slide yet again. Baylor has lost two of their last three. While both losses were on the road against tough opponents, unranked Alabama and then #10 Kansas, it was the matter in which they lost which is slightly concerning. Against Alabama, the Bears lost by nine points in a game they should’ve won. Against Kansas, the Bears were destroyed 83-59 and were never truly “in” the game. Although Kansas State isn’t as much of a threat as those two teams, they still have played teams like Kansas tight before. Could Baylor really lose three of four?

Since their three-game losing streak, the Wildcats have now won two straight over Oklahoma State and TCU. This is a potential revenge game for the Wildcats as they lost to Baylor 74-49 just over two weeks ago. Although it’s hard to blame Kansas State for the Bears shooting an incredible 56.9% from the field, they never stood much of a chance shooting just 31.7% themselves. If Kansas State wants to have any chance, they need to get guard and leading scorer Nijel Pack going early. Pack averages 17 points per game but scored just 13 in the last meeting between these two teams. The Wildcats need at least 20 points out of him to be in this game.

Baylor vs Kansas State College Basketball Betting Trends

Baylor is 4-8 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games.

In their last 5 games against Kansas State, Baylor is 4-1 against the spread (ATS).

Baylor is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games against Kansas State.

Kansas State is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The UNDER is 4-2 in Kansas State’s last 6 games.

Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Baylor might be struggling, but this small of a spread doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. While it is almost a given that Baylor’s offense will see some regression while Kansas State’s sees some progression, their last matchup was still decided by 25 points. Baylor is much better than Kansas State on paper and will be looking to come out firing on all cylinders to try to get back on track fast.

Nijel Pack can trade baskets with the best of them. The problem for the Wildcats is that he is their offense. Although they have many contributors that can step up, if Nijel Pack doesn’t show out, Kansas State stands no chance. Jump on this spread as Baylor should be able to cover by half if they play at the level they’ve been at most of the season.

Our college basketball betting Baylor vs Kansas State prediction tonight will be Baylor COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Baylor a 77.2% chance to win.

Pick: Baylor -7

