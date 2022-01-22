Baylor vs Oklahoma College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Baylor Bears are taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Baylor vs Oklahoma prediction for the game today.

Baylor vs Oklahoma Game Info

No. 5 Baylor Bears (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (12-6, 2-4 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 3 PM ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center — Norman, OK

Coverage: BIG12/ESPN+

Baylor vs Oklahoma College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: BAY: (-155) | OU: (+135)

Point Spread: BAY: -3 (-110) | OU: +3 (-110)

Total: 136 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs Oklahoma Preview

This Baylor vs Oklahoma college basketball game will be provide an interesting test for both teams. Both teams have struggled as of late, but it is the Sooners who are slight underdogs at home.

While Baylor is coming off of a 77-68 win over West Virginia, the Bears have lost two of their last three. Baylor was one of the top teams in the country until back-to-back home losses to Texas Tech and unranked Oklahoma State brought them down. Baylor now finds themselves just a half game behind Kansas in the Big 12. If they want to have a shot at the conference title, they need to start beating teams that they should which is the story tonight in Norman.

Baylor, started off the season at a respectable 10-2 but has limped through conference play to this point. In fairness, Oklahoma has faced an absolutely brutal schedule playing Baylor, Iowa State, Texas, and Kansas all within a two week period. Transfer forward Tanner Groves leads the Sooners with over 12.5 points and 6 assists per game. The problem with Oklahoma is the supporting cast as Groves is only one of two players who averages double figures.

Baylor vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

Baylor is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has hit the OVER in seven of Baylor’s last 9 games.

Baylor is 7-0 straight up in their last 7 games against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 home games against Baylor.

The UNDER is 6-1 in Oklahoma’s last 7 games against Baylor.

Baylor vs Oklahoma Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Baylor has been lethal most of the year due to their elite play on both sides of the ball. The Bears are averaging just under 80 points per game while giving up just 60 points per game. Baylor rebounds well and is also good at distributing the ball. It takes a complete team effort just to slow them hard which could be difficult for Oklahoma to do even at home.

While Oklahoma’s defense can also wreak havoc on opposing teams, their offense is not near the level of Baylor’s. In their last meeting with Baylor, Oklahoma shot over 55% from the field and still lost by double digits. With expected regression on the offensive end, it wouldn’t be crazy to believe this game could be decided by double digits.

Our Baylor vs Oklahoma prediction tonight will be Baylor -3 at BetOnline.

The biggest difference between these two teams is offense as few can stack up to Baylor. Although Oklahoma was poor from deep in their last meeting, Baylor can be expected to be a better job defensively inside the arc.

The Bears are better on paper and, for the most part, have lived up to the hype. This should be another “get right” game for the Bears who are still recovering from two straight home losses. For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Baylor an 67.2% chance to win.

Pick: Baylor -3

