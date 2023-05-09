On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors lost 104-101 against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, dropping to 3-1 in their best of seven series. Golden State is 1-14 all time in playoff series after trailing 3-1.

The Warriors’ only comeback was in the 2016 Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After winning an NBA-record 73 games in the regular season, they surrendered a 3-1 series lead to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors fall to the Lakers 104-101 and now trail 3-1 in the series. Golden State has a 1-14 record when trailing 3-1, 1-1 under Kerr. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 9, 2023

“We made history before. The goal is to win one at home. We know we are capable of taking care of home court. It’s about staying present and not looking ahead,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said.

“It’s fun to reflect on the past and learn from it and take that same competitive energy that brought us back in the past to today.” After dropping Game 4 away, Golden State fell to 13-34 on the road for the season.

Warriors are 1-14 all time in playoff series after trailing 3-1, Lakers superstar LeBron James is 17-0 in career playoff series after taking a 3-1 lead

While Golden State continues to struggle as a team, Stephen Curry continues to play some of his best basketball. The nine-time All-Star finished Game 4 with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists. It was Curry’s 13th triple-double of his 14-year career.

Will the Warriors overcome a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history? Head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic. “It feels like what it is: [a] 3-1 [deficit]. You go home, take care of business, get a win, and the momentum is right back in your favor.

“That’s all it is. … The Lakers did a great job of holding serve here, so now we’ve got to go back and get a win at home and flip the momentum.” Golden State’s second unit allowed Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV to score 15 points off the bench in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the 1994-95 Houston Rockets trailed 3-1 in their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns prior to winning three straight, including an impressive 115-114 victory in Game 7 away. Houston went on to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in six games of the WCFs before sweeping the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals.

So, the Warriors can make an improbable series comeback. However, this will be an uphill battle, needless to say. LeBron James is 17-0 in playoff series after taking a 3-1 lead. For the Dubs to pull a ’95 Rockets miracle, their series resurgence will have to begin in Game 5 at home Wednesday as a 6.5-point favorite.

