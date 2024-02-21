The Golden State Warriors converted guard Lester Quinones’ two-way deal into a standard NBA contract, his agents Mike Miller and Derek Malloy of Lift Sports Management announced Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be signed Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A standard contract for the rest of the season gives the sides a chance to negotiate a new multi-year deal in the offseason.

Quinones went undrafted out of the University of Memphis in 2022 and has spent the past two seasons with the Warriors and their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. He was the league’s Most Improved Player in 2023.

The New York native was also named to the G League All-Rookie Team. He notched 42 points and eight rebounds in Santa Cruz’s 112-119 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Feb. 25, 2023.

Golden State Warriors’ Lester Quinones averaging career-high numbers in his sophomore season

As for his rookie 2022-23 NBA season with Golden State, he made four appearances in the second unit. The guard averaged 2.5 points and 4.5 minutes per game while shooting 40% from the field and 50% from deep.

Through 19 games off the bench this season, Quinones is averaging career highs of 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 12.9 minutes per game while shooting 39% from the floor and 39.6% beyond the arc.

Quinones, 23, has worked his way into the Warriors’ rotation. In Golden State’s 121-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 2, the guard recorded a then-career-high 10 points in 19 minutes as a reserve.

In the following game on Feb. 3, Quinones posted a career-high 17 points on 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the field and 4-of-8 (50%) from 3-point range in a 141-134 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Quinones earlier this season.

“He puts a lot of pressure on the ball. He’s capable of getting to the rim. He’s a good shooter. Can create something out of nothing, end a bad possession, he can bail you out,” Kerr said earlier this month.

“Great young guy. … Excited about having him.”