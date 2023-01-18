Warriors’ Draymond Green: ‘I think I’ll be in the Hall of Fame’

Warriors forward Draymond Green has received seven All-Defensive selections, four NBA championships, and won Defensive Player of the Year, so the 11-year veteran believes he’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“That’s what I’ve always said. I think I’ll — and I hope I’ll — be in the Hall of Fame,” Green told David Aldridge of The Athletic during an interview. “But my route won’t be the typical route…”

“You won’t go and look at my stats and say, ‘This guy’s a surefire Hall of Famer.’ But if you know the game of basketball, and you look at the game of basketball, then I think I have a case,” added the Warriors wing.

“That’s kind of how I look at it. No, my path to the Hall of Fame won’t be the typical path guys take to the Hall of Fame. And I still have work to do and continue to build, but I think I can make a solid case.”

Through 40 starts this season, Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 31.4 minutes per contest. He’s also shooting 50.2% from the floor and 32.5% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 27, in the Warriors’ 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the forward recorded a season-high 19 points in 33 minutes of action. In addition to logging four boards and 11 assists, Green finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the field and 6-of-8 (75%) at the foul line.

Furthermore, in Golden State’s 123-109 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day, the 32-year-old posted three points and season highs of 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Now, to address the elephant in the room, is Green a future Hall of Famer? Based on individual accomplishments, the Michigan State product has a terrific basketball résumé. Funny enough, the Warriors forward should get inducted because of his legendary technical fouls. He’s been an interesting player to watch on and off the court.

Rasheed Wallace holds the record for the most technical fouls received in a single season. During the 2000-01 season, the four-time All-Star was issued 41 technicals in 75 regular-season starts and three playoff games. Green and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies lead the league this season with 13 technical fouls.

In all seriousness, yes, Draymond Green belongs in the Hall of Fame. When he won Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season, the forward averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and career highs of 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. In the 2020-21 season, he logged a career-best 8.9 assists per contest.