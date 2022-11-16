Warriors’ Draymond Green on 6-8 record: ‘I’m not losing sleep right now’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is maintaining a positive attitude as much as possible after the team’s disappointing 6-8 start to the 2022-23 season.

During an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, the four-time All-Star opened up on Golden State’s sluggish start to the season. “I’m not losing sleep right now,” said Green when asked if he’s bothered by losing.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors have the third-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A couple of sportsbooks still show them below the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

“I think there are a couple of things that we need to correct that, honestly, over the course of the last few games, we are correcting,” said Green. “And these losses will turn into wins.

I think there are a lot of games down the stretch that we’ve been losing, and we know how to win games down the stretch. But games are won in the margins.”

Through 13 games into the season, Green is averaging 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 53.7% from the field and 21.4% from 3-point range.

His true shooting percentage is also 57%, the forward’s best TSP since the 2015-16 season. But Green seems to fall short on controlling his emotions on the court.

Since 2020, Green has accumulated 52 technical fouls, now the second-most in the NBA. On Tuesday, Luka Doncic overtook the forward after receiving his 53rd technical in the Dallas Mavericks’ 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“They’re not necessarily won at the end of the game,” added Green. “You may lose the game in the last six minutes of the game, but games are won within the margins, and we have to be better within the margins.”

Moreover, the Warriors rank 11th in the Western Conference standings. With a rating of 1.099, they currently rank 23rd overall for defensive efficiency.

Ranking 27th in opponent points per game, Golden State is allowing 117.5 points per contest. Meanwhile, shooting has not been a problem for the Warriors. The team is shooting 48% overall, ranking fifth in the NBA.

Not to mention, Golden State ranks third behind the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings in scoring (117.4 PPG).

“I think the struggles are real,” continued Draymond Green. “Like, I don’t think our struggles are just like something we can ignore. They’re real struggles. They’re very fixable struggles.

I don’t want to say they can be easily fixed, because to say something is easy in this profession is a lie in itself. But they are very fixable.”

Golden State takes on the Phoenix Suns tonight at 10 p.m. ET. While the Warriors have won three of their last four, the Suns are coming off back-to-back losses against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.