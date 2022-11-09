Home » news » Warriors G M Bob Myers On 4 7 Record Were Not Going To Overreact To This Start

Warriors G.M. Bob Myers on 4-7 record: ‘We’re not going to overreact to this start’

Warriors G.M. Bob Myers on 4-7 record: 'We're not going to overreact to this start'
USA Today Network
Golden State Warriors G.M. Bob Myers is confident in his coaching staff and players to turn their season around. Eleven games into the 2022-23 season, the Warriors are 4-7 and rank 12th in the Western Conference.

During an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the NBA executive addressed his team’s early struggles. “We’re not going to overreact to this start,” said Myers.

Some NBA betting sites are giving the Warriors the third-best odds to repeat in 2023. Though, a few sportsbooks show better odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers.

“We’re going to see how we move through it,” continued the Warriors G.M. “But we view ourselves as contenders. There’s no secret there. And we’ll look at the roster as we move ahead.

But at this point, it’s way too early to kind of make any proclamations about what we’re going to do. I know there’s an intense interest. I love that we have such a following in our community and such a passion for our team.

It’s so nice to work in an environment where we have that engagement level. I mean, I walk across the street and get yelled at about what we need to do, which is what I love about the Bay Area and San Francisco.”

Warriors G.M. Bob Myers says ‘it’s way too early’ to consider making any roster changes

Golden State ranks fourth in the NBA in points per game (117.3). However, the team ranks 22nd in floor shooting percentage (48.8%). More importantly, the Warriors rank 24th in total rebounds per game (50.5) and dead last in opponent points per game (120.6).

So, the Warriors’ defense is arguably the worst in the league right now. Through 11 games, Golden State’s defensive efficiency rating is 1.120, ranking 27th overall.

Nonetheless, it’s still early in the season. In the 2021-22 season, the Warriors started 10-1. Of course, they earned this record without Klay Thompson. At the moment, bouncing back from a below-.500 record might be the test they need.

“But it is 11 games,” explained Myers, when Kawakami asked him about making a trade. “I’ll get back on the phone with you after 40 games or half the season and if we’re talking about the same stuff, maybe it’ll be different answers.

But at this point, it is early. Not so early that we don’t care what we’re looking like. But it is too early to kind of make any drastic decisions.”

Over the last few weeks, Draymond Green has been mentioned in a number of potential trade scenarios. During the offseason, when the four-time NBA champ was asked his preferred cities to play for — if he ever left the Warriors — Green listed Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit.

