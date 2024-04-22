As of now, it doesn’t seem as if Golden State is too concerned about offering a new contract to Chris Paul, so the veteran might just end up as a free agent this summer. While this is happening, the Spurs are already eyeing him up for a potential proposal, as he might just be the perfect suitor to bring out the best in Victor Wembanyama next season.

NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to the scene, and explained why landing in San Antonio would be a great destination for CP3. “A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio,” he wrote.

“Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2,” Stein added.

The Spurs could be a suitor for Chris Paul this offseason! (via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/t4DVELlumL — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) April 21, 2024

The Warriors still have until June 28 to make many roster decisions, including Paul’s $30 million team option for the following campaign or to simply waive him into free agency.

Unfortunately for the guard, his 19th season ended disappointingly last week when they fell to the Kings in the Play-in tournament. He immediately said he had no intention in retiring soon. “That isn’t even in question,” he shared. “I just want to get back to playing.”

Another teammate in a similar situation is Klay Thompson, even though his coach has already made clear that he wishes to have the veteran back in the Bay Area. “We need Klay back,” Steve Kerr expressed. “He’s still got good years left. And I know I speak for everybody in the organization: We want him back. … What Klay has meant to this franchise and as good as he still is, we desperately want him back.”

Even though Klay barely spoke after the match, he was very sentimental in the team’s locker room. “That’s life,” the sharpshooter said. “Had so much success here, I’m not going to let whatever future happens make me salty about what I’ve been able to accomplish in a Warriors uniform. I don’t let that seep in at all.”

Lakers are expected to have “serious interest” in Trae Young if Hawks are open to negotiate

With the first teams eliminated from playoff contention, trade rumours are starting to sprout around the NBA. One of the most recent was Eric Pincus’ report on why the Lakers are showing interest in Trae Young if he becomes available.

“If the Hawks decide Young is the guard to move, the Lakers are believed to be one of the teams with serious interest. Whether he’s the right fit is debatable (he doesn’t play well off the ball, and LeBron James usually has it in his hands to end games), but the Lakers have been known to chase players that may or may not fit (Russell Westbrook),” the insider wrote.

The other potential outcome is an interesting one, as the point guard could be offered $34.2 million. However, this wouldn’t even be possible if LeBron James returns next season with a $50 million contract.

“Russell ($18.7 million), who plays the same position as Young, would seem to be the apparent outgoing player in any deal (perhaps to a third team if necessary), provided he opts into the final year of his contract. Getting to Young’s salary is more of a challenge without Russell,” Pincus explained on Bleacher Report.