Warriors’ Klay Thompson out, Stephen Curry questionable vs. Pacers

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is out (right Achilles tendon injury management) and 14-year veteran Stephen Curry (right knee soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s road game against the Indiana Pacers.

Other players listed on Golden State’s injury report include Andre Iguodala (hip), Draymond Green (ankle), and Andrew Wiggins (abdominal). Both Iguodala and Wiggins remain out indefinitely, while Green is expected to play.

A number of NBA betting sites show the Warriors as the top favorite to win the Western Conference. However, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have better odds to win the championship this season.

Steph Curry is listed as questionable tonight vs Pacers with right knee soreness. Banged it on a drive vs Giannis last night. Draymond Green is probable. Klay Thompson is out. Sitting on the second side of a back-to-back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

Through 23 starts this season, Thompson is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. To add to those statistics, the five-time All-Star is shooting 40.5% from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range.

On Nov. 20, in the Warriors’ 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets, the guard scored a season-high 41 points in 36 minutes played. He finished 14-of-23 (60.9%) shooting from the field and 10-of-13 (76.9%) beyond the arc.

This will be Thompson’s sixth game missed this season.

As for Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP is averaging 29.6 points, 6.6 boards, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game in 25 starts. He’s shooting 49.7% from the floor and 43.2% outside the arc.

Besides knocking down 3-pointers, Curry is collecting at least three assists or rebounds per game as well. The Warriors guard has recorded seven double-doubles and one triple-double this season.

Curry has only missed three games. Although, without Thompson, the 2022 NBA Finals MVP may feel obligated to play. Of course, Curry is still experiencing soreness in his right knee.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have three players listed on their injury report: Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle) and Kendall Brown (tibia). All three Pacers remain out indefinitely.

For noteworthy betting trends, the Warriors are 2-12 in their last 14 road games. But they’re also 5-1 in their past six matchups against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Furthermore, Indiana is 2-6 in its previous eight contests. And the Pacers are 1-8 in their past nine games played on a Wednesday. Then again, this is not the same Golden State team from last season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers have a 50.4% chance of defeating the Warriors at home. Sportsbooks show Indiana as a 2.5-point favorite.